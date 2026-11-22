Former UK prime minister Theresa May said she was aghast at suggestions successor Andy Burnham could seek closer EU ties, urging him to accept Brexit is done. Her comments followed Burnham sealing deals with EU officials in Brussels.

Former British prime minister Theresa May said she was aghast that her successor could be considering rejoining the European Union and urged him to move on from Brexit.

Her comments were broadcast Sunday. They came after Burnham and the EU's top officials on Friday sealed deals at a Brussels summit to ease trade and youth mobility. A decade after Britain narrowly voted to leave the bloc, Burnham has re-energized talk of closer ties. This is ahead of a government 10-year plan for the UK set to be unveiled next month.

Also read UK's Burnham Announces Brexit 'Reset Deal' With EU

May Urges Acceptance Of Brexit Result

May warned that negotiations with the EU risked taking up vast amounts of government time, hampering efforts to tackle other issues. And that's one of the reasons why I look slightly aghast at what Andy Burnham is talking about, further negotiations of going into the EU, she said. May, who supported remaining in the 27-member bloc, said government had to respect the result of the 2016 referendum. When I became prime minister, I was very clear.

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People have voted for Brexit. We should deliver Brexit, she told BBC television. He wants to pat them on their head and say you know what? Remember that vote?

Well you got it wrong, didn't you? So have another go and come up with the right answer, she said. May was forced to quit in May 2019 after failing to get her Brexit deal through parliament. My message to him really is: People voted for Brexit.

No Return To Single Market Or Customs Union

Brexit is done. Just accept Brexit and move on, she added. Burnham, who has been in office since July, has committed to his predecessor Keir Starmer's red lines on Europe for this parliament. That means no return to the single market, customs union or freedom of movement.

But pro-Brexit campaigners fear he will push at some point to rejoin the 27-nation grouping. Hamish Falconer, Europe Minister, said the world had changed since 2016 and the UK needed to think over the long term about our relationship with Europe. That's why the prime minister is going to set out more next month as part of the 10-year plan about the long-term relationship between the UK and the EU, he told Sky News.

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But he insisted the British people are going to be the boss of every stage of this. We are talking, as the prime minister was clear, about the long term. We will have a general election before then. People will be able to express their views, he said.

Food Standards Legislation Due In Parliament

Following Burnham's EU deals, legislation to allow the UK to align with certain EU rules including on food standards is due to be introduced in parliament this week. The deals were sealed at a Brussels summit on Friday. The debate comes as Britain marks a decade since the 2016 referendum. May's intervention highlights ongoing divisions over Brexit.

Burnham has denied any plan to rejoin the EU but critics remain wary. May's comments underscore the sensitivity of EU relations in UK politics. She emphasized that reopening Brexit would distract from other priorities. The government's 10-year plan will outline its long-term approach.

Burnham's office has not yet responded to May's remarks. The EU deals aim to ease trade and youth mobility. Legislation on food standards alignment is expected in parliament this week.