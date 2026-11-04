Ex-secretary of Serbian Orthodox Diocese of Canada charged with fraud over missing $200K
Jovan Marjanac, 40, former secretary of the Serbian Orthodox Diocese of Canada in Milton, Ontario, was arrested on October 21 and charged with fraud over $5,000 after more than $200,000 went missing from the diocese.
Halton Regional Police have charged the former secretary of the Serbian Orthodox Diocese of Canada with fraud after a police investigation found more than $200,000 missing from the diocese.
The diocese is located in Milton, Ontario. Jovan Marjanac, 40, of Wingham, Ontario, was arrested on October 21 and charged with fraud over $5,000. The charge was announced by Halton police. Investigators from the financial crimes unit allege that Marjanac made fraudulent expense claims.Also readChemist Linda Nazar nabs Canada’s top science prize for pioneering next-gen batteries
Fraud Allegations Detail Missing Funds
Police also allege he redirected funds intended for the diocese into his own accounts. The total amount missing from the diocese exceeds $200,000, according to the police investigation. The exact amount has not been specified beyond that figure. The case is being handled by the Halton Regional Police financial crimes unit, which investigates complex fraud and financial offenses.
The arrest took place in the Halton region. The Serbian Orthodox Diocese of Canada is based in Milton, Ontario, serving Serbian Orthodox communities across the country. Its administrative offices are located in the town west of Toronto. The charge of fraud over $5,000 is a criminal offense under the Criminal Code of Canada.
It carries potentially serious penalties if a conviction is secured. Police have not released further details about how the alleged fraud was discovered or whether other individuals are being investigated. The investigation remains ongoing. Marjanac, who is 40 years old, is a resident of Wingham, Ontario, a community in Huron County.
Accused Presumed Innocent Pending Trial
He previously served as secretary of the diocese. The allegations have not been proven in court. Marjanac is presumed innocent unless and until a conviction is entered. Halton police announced the arrest and charge publicly.
No court dates or further procedural details were immediately provided in the initial police statement. The investigation into the missing funds continues, and police have asked anyone with information to contact the Halton Regional Police financial crimes unit.
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- CTVTorontoEx-secretary of Serbian Orthodox Diocese of Canada charged with fraud after more than $200K redirected: police
This story was compiled and edited by the HeadTopics newsroom and HT AI from the reports above.
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