A former Royal Bank of Canada staffer, Ibrahim El‑Hakim, is convicted of fraud and identity theft after opening 43 false accounts and viewing Prime Minister Mark Carney's personal banking details. The case highlights security gaps at the Ottawa branch.

A former employee of the Royal Bank of Canada, Ibrahim El‑Hakim, was convicted on three criminal counts after opening 43 fraudulent bank accounts and accessing the personal banking information of Prime Minister Mark Carney. The Ottawa‑based banker's crime spanned from November 2023 to June 2025 and revealed a serious lapse in internal security at the downtown Ottawa branch.

How the Fraud Operated

According to the agreed statement of facts filed in the Ontario court, El‑Hakim was recruited through the messaging app Telegram by an individual using the alias AI WORLD. He claimed the recruiter was associated with organised crime and that his involvement was motivated by financial hardship.

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El‑Hakim was instructed to create bank profiles and open credit products after receiving personal identifying details - name, date of birth, social insurance number, driver's licence and passport information - from AI WORLD. He was also told to link credit cards to specific accounts and to forward online banking passwords back to the recruiter.

For each legitimate account created, AI WORLD compensated El‑Hakim with $500 via e‑transfer, totalling a minimum of $5,000 in bribes. The court documents show El‑Hakim's work computer and software were used for unauthorized queries on customer profiles, starting with a June 2025 intrusion into the accounts of Mark Carney, former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a third client. The Trudeau account was later determined not to belong to the former prime minister.

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Stakeholder Responses

RCMP Officer Erique Gasse stated in September 2025 that the investigation found no threat to Carney's personal safety or national security. The matter was assigned to the RCMP Integrated National Security Enforcement Team in Montreal because of the involvement of a former prime minister.

The Royal Bank of Canada has incurred a cost of $14,634 to provide a two‑year credit‑monitoring service to 27 affected clients, whose identity data were stolen during the scheme. The bank also reported the unauthorized use of its software and the breach of customer privacy.

Legal Proceedings and Next Steps

El‑Hakim pleaded guilty in August to fraud over $5,000, unauthorized use of a computer and identity theft. He failed to attend a sentencing hearing held late last month, and his lawyer indicated he was no longer residing in Ottawa. Justice Norm Boxall has rescheduled sentencing for later this month.

RBC's internal investigations have described the offence as a severe breach of ethics and security training that the employee had received. The case underscores the need for tighter controls on customer data access and employee monitoring, especially for high‑profile clients.