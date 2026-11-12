Ex-Pentagon Spokesman Criticizes Pete Hegseth's Leadership Style

John Ullyot reveals how Pete Hegseth prioritized personal branding over national security, drawing sharp criticism for his Fox News-style approach at the Pentagon.

John Ullyot, the former Pentagon chief spokesperson who resigned in April 2025, has issued a scathing assessment of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's tenure. Ullyot argues that Hegseth consistently prioritized his own media profile over the strategic needs of the United States military and the presidency.

Hegseth's Media-Driven Strategy

Ullyot characterized Hegseth as a secretary who operated more like a cable news personality than a top military official. During recent news conferences aimed at deflecting impeachment efforts, Ullyot noted that Hegseth appeared to be performing for an audience rather than addressing the defense community. He described the Secretary as someone who makes every issue about himself, rather than focusing on the troops or national security interests.

Also read Hegseth to Hold First Pentagon News Conference in Six Months as Impeachment Effort Launched

The criticism highlights a shift in tone from traditional military leadership. Ullyot suggested that Hegseth's approach resembled that of a Fox News firebreather, a style Ullyot believes is counterproductive for a Cabinet secretary in the Trump administration. He argued that the President does not need such headlines or internal friction, especially with two years remaining in the term.

Book Claims on Cabinet Failures

Ullyot's comments appear in a broader narrative that examines the performance of major Cabinet departments. The book traces the downward spiral of Secretaries from the Defense and Veterans Affairs sectors, specifically Pete Hegseth and David Shulkin. The central thesis is that these leaders placed their personal priorities above the directives of the President.

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This perspective directly challenges the official narrative often presented by the Defense Department. Ullyot asserted that many military successes credited to Hegseth would have occurred regardless of who was leading the Pentagon. He implies that Hegseth's management style added drama rather than strategic value to the department's operations.

Recommendations for the Trump Presidency

Ullyot offered direct advice on how Hegseth should have handled his role. He suggested that instead of maintaining a high-visibility media presence, the Secretary should have pivoted to a more unifying and low-profile approach. Ullyot stated that a better strategy would involve lowering the volume, listening to advisors, and resolving issues through dialogue rather than public posturing.

Furthermore, Ullyot mentioned that Hegseth should have been transparent from the outset about his suitability for the role. He indicated that Hegseth needed to tell President Trump that he was not the unifying figure required to lead the Department of Defense effectively. This recommendation underscores Ullyot's belief that the President deserves leadership that minimizes distractions rather than creating them.

Impact on Departmental Morale

The resignation of Ullyot in April 2025 marked the beginning of a public reckoning with the management style at the Pentagon. His subsequent critiques suggest a deep frustration with how military achievements are attributed and how leadership conflicts are handled. Ullyot's assessment paints a picture of a department where personal branding has overshadowed institutional stability.

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These revelations add to the ongoing scrutiny of Hegseth's time in office. As the administration moves forward, the debate over the appropriate balance between public communication and private governance in the Defense Department is likely to intensify. Ullyot's account serves as a significant primary source for understanding the internal dynamics that have shaped recent military policy decisions.