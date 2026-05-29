Ex-NBA Player Terry Rozier Faces New Bribery, Fraud Charges in Gambling Sting

Former NBA guard Terry Rozier has been hit with additional federal charges, including bribery and honest services wire fraud conspiracy, for allegedly taking a bribe to leave a game early in 2023 as part of a sports gambling scheme that defrauded sportsbooks, the NBA and his former team.

Federal prosecutors have unsealed a superseding indictment against former Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier , adding new bribery and fraud conspiracy charges related to a 2023 sports gambling scheme.

The new charges, filed in Brooklyn federal court, allege that Rozier accepted a bribe to prematurely exit a game in March 2023 to manipulate betting outcomes. Rozier, 32, has previously pleaded not guilty to earlier wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges and is fighting the case, arguing parts of the government's theory were undermined by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. His attorney, Jim Trusty, dismissed the new indictment as an attempt to salvage a weak case.

The superseding indictment expands the alleged victims to include not only sportsbooks like DraftKings and FanDuel but also the NBA and the Charlotte Hornets. According to court documents, Rozier conspired with gamblers to leave a game early, citing a lower leg injury, to cash in on bets placed on his statistical performance being below set lines.

The indictment details that after the game, Rozier and his co-conspirators renegotiated his bribe down from $100,000 to approximately $70,000 because he collected four rebounds, exceeding the betting line and causing some bets to lose. The filing coincided with the guilty plea of Marves Fairley, an influencer known as 'Vezino Locks' on Instagram, who admitted to using insider information to bet on NBA, NCAA and Chinese Professional Basketball League games and to paying Rozier's longtime friend $100,000 for the tip about Rozier's planned early exit.

Another former player, Damon Jones, had already pleaded guilty last month for his role in defrauding major sportsbooks. Rozier maintains his innocence and his legal team is seeking dismissal of the case. The Associated Press contributed reporting from New York and Boise, Idaho





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Terry Rozier Sports Gambling Bribery Wire Fraud NBA Charlotte Hornets Miami Heat Indictment Betting Scandal Marves Fairley Damon Jones Draftkings Fanduel

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NBA player Terry Rozier hit with new bribery charges in sports gambling stingFederal prosecutors have indicted ex-Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier on additional charges in connection with a sports gambling sting, alleging he took a hefty bribe to exit a game early in March 2023.

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NBA player Terry Rozier hit with new bribery charges in sports gambling stingFederal prosecutors have indicted ex-Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier on additional charges in connection with a sports gambling sting, alleging he took a hefty bribe to exit a game early in March 2023.

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