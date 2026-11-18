Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney told a Quebec Conservative caucus meeting that Eric Duhaime's party could take power, possibly as soon as the next election.

Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney believes the Quebec Conservative Party could one day take power in the province. He praised the momentum and leadership of Quebec Conservative Leader Eric Duhaime as he joined a caucus meeting with the party's newly-elected legislature members.

The Quebec Conservatives finished third in the provincial election with 19 seats, behind the minority Parti Quebecois government and the official Opposition Quebec Liberals. The Oct. 5 election marked a breakthrough for the party, which had failed to win a seat in the 2022 Quebec election and subsequent byelections. On Tuesday, Kenney told reporters that he believes Duhaime's party could form government, possibly as soon as the next election.

Also read PQ government targets Santé Québec 'bureaucratic monster' with executive cuts

Kenney Shares Opposition Experience With New Members

He said the former Alberta leader can offer insight to the Quebec Conservative members, the vast majority of whom are newcomers. Duhaime noted that Kenney spent years in opposition in the House of Commons before rising to power, which is what the Quebec Conservatives aspire to do. Kenney served on the opposition benches in the House of Commons before becoming a minister under Stephen Harper's Conservative government, and later led Alberta from 2019 to 2022.

Advertisement

He said it is clear given the momentum. I believe that what Eric has demonstrated is leadership in speaking for everyday people about their everyday concerns, the cost of living, taxes, Kenney said in French. I am not from Quebec, but I believe there is enormous potential for his team to potentially become the government, he said, adding he hoped it would happen next time.

Kenney's advice to the new Conservative legislature members is to stay focused on people's day-to-day concerns and to remain disciplined. He urged them not to be ideological, but rather pragmatic. The presence of the former leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party shows that the Quebec Conservatives can count on allies elsewhere in Canada, Duhaime said.

Duhaime Highlights Pan-Canadian Conservative Allies

The message we are sending to our members of the national assembly is that, yes, we are the first wave of Conservative members of the national assembly to be elected in nearly a century, Duhaime told reporters. But we are also part of a large, pan-Canadian family, and we have allies who support Quebec's autonomy and the centre-right elsewhere. That is an advantage that we are the only party to have.

On Thursday, the final day of the pre-session caucus, Senator Josee Verner, a former Conservative minister under Stephen Harper's government, was also expected to offer advice to the newly elected members. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2026. The article also notes that former Alberta premier Jason Kenney claps at an Edmonton Chamber luncheon, in Edmonton, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. The Canadian Press photo by John Ulan is included with the story.