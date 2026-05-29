Everett Silvertips Face Chicoutimi Saguenéens in Memorable Memorial Cup Semifinal

The Memorial Cup semifinal features the WHL champion Everett Silvertips, who are without key defensemen, against the QMJHL champion Chicoutimi Saguenéens, reeling from a teammate's suspension. The winner advances to face the OHL's Kitchener Rangers in the final.

The Memorial Cup , the Canadian Hockey League's ultimate prize, reaches its semifinal stage with a compelling showdown between the Western Hockey League's Everett Silvertips and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League's Chicoutimi Saguenéens .

This high-stakes contest, set for Friday night, determines who will advance to Sunday's championship final against the Ontario Hockey League's Kitchener Rangers. The Silvertips, making their first Memorial Cup appearance in franchise history, arrived with a dominant 4-0 round-robin victory over the host Kelowna Rockets, a performance that secured their semifinal berth. Their path to this point included an opening tournament win against Chicoutimi, a 5-3 decision powered by rookie sensation Matias Vanhanen and Jesse Heslop.

Vanhanen, the 5-foot-10 winger, has been a cornerstone for Everett all season, leading the team in scoring during the regular season and playoffs. His performance at the Memorial Cup, with three goals and five points, serves as a critical audition for the 2026 NHL Draft. In goal, Anders Miller has been a rock, posting a shutout against Kelowna and maintaining solid numbers, while the team's defensive corps is a major storyline.

The status of elite defenseman Landon DuPont, a potential first-overall pick in 2027 and the recipient of exceptional player status, remains uncertain due to an undisclosed injury. Coach Steve Hamilton indicated DuPont will play if physically capable, but his absence, coupled with the long-term injury to captain Tarin Smith, forces other blueliners like Julius Miettinen, a Seattle Kraken prospect, to step up.

Miettinen, the WHL playoff MVP, has yet to find the scoresheet in the tournament but carries a heavy offensive load. Chicoutimi's journey to the semifinal was considerably more turbulent. After a 1-2 round-robin record, their qualification hinges on a 3-2 overtime win over Kelowna.

However, their narrative is dominated by controversy. Defenseman Jordan Tourigny was ejected and subsequently suspended for the remainder of the tournament for stomping on the foot of Kitchener's Christian Humphreys during a 3-2 loss to the Rangers. The CHL levied the severe penalty, removing a key blueliner from Chicoutimi's roster.

Despite this, the Saguenéens boast the QMJHL's most valuable player, Maxim Massé, who led the entire league with 51 goals and 102 points in the regular season and continued his production through the playoffs to guide Chicoutimi to its first league title since 1994. The strategic matchup pits Everett's high-flying offense, led by Vanhanen and needing to compensate for potential defensive injuries, against a Chicoutimi squad that must adjust without Tourigny but relies heavily on the superstar talent of Massé.

Both teams have distinct narratives: Everett seeks to cement its rising dynasty with a national title in only its second decade of existence, while Chicoutimi aims to overcome internal turmoil and a suspension to reclaim past glory





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