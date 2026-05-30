Everett Silvertips Crush Chicoutimi 6-1 to Reach Memorial Cup Final Against Undefeated Rangers

The Everett Silvertips advanced to the Memorial Cup final after a commanding semifinal win over the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, setting up a championship clash with the unbeaten Kitchener Rangers.

The Everett Silvertips dominated the Chicoutimi Saguenéens in a 6-1 semifinal victory to secure their spot in the Memorial Cup championship game. Landon DuPont led the offensive charge with two goals, while Carter Bear contributed a goal and an assist.

Additional scoring came from Jaxsin Vaughan, Zackary Shantz, and Julius Miettinen. The Silvertips outshot their opponents 36-26 and capitalized on two of three power-play opportunities, compared to Chicoutimi's 0-for-2 performance. Tomas Lavois was the lone scorer for the Saguenéens. The win propels the Western Hockey League champions to a rematch against the undefeated Ontario Hockey League champion Kitchener Rangers, who beat Everett 6-2 during the round-robin stage.

The Rangers finished the round robin with a perfect 3-0 record, earning a direct berth to the final. Everett's round-robin record was 2-1, while Chicoutimi went 1-2 and the host Kelowna Rangers were 0-3. The championship final is scheduled for Sunday at Prospera Place in Kelowna. This year's tournament features the champions from the WHL, OHL, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, and the host team.

The London Knights, representing the OHL, captured the 2025 Memorial Cup with a 4-1 final victory over the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers. The Canadian Press originally published this report on May 29, 2026





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