Block data shows deferred payment options like buy now, pay later are gaining traction across income and age groups, with 69% of households earning $100,000 or more using them in the past year. The findings come as the holiday shopping season tests resilient U.S. consumers.

Affluent shoppers are increasingly embracing buy now, pay later and other deferred payment options, according to data from payments firm Block released on Monday. The findings arrive as the crucial holiday shopping season approaches and U.S. consumers continue spending despite elevated interest rates and persistent inflation.

Buy now, pay later, or BNPL, allows consumers to split purchases into smaller installments, typically at checkout. It offers an alternative to paying upfront or using traditional credit cards. While BNPL initially gained popularity among younger shoppers and consumers with limited access to credit, it is now being adopted more broadly. Among deferred-payment users, 69 per cent of those from households earning US$100,000 annually or more had used BNPL or checkout financing in the past 12 months, the study found.

Also read Private Credit’s $100 Billion Saudi Prize Is Proving Hard to Win

Affluent Shoppers Drive BNPL Adoption

That compares with 65 per cent of those earning between US$50,000 and US$100,000 and 61 per cent of those earning less than US$50,000. The data indicates that affluent shoppers and those who prefer to spread expenses over time, preserve cash and avoid accumulating credit card debt are driving broader adoption. The coming weeks will put consumer resilience to the test, with the holiday shopping season bringing an uptick in expenses.

Advertisement

Juan Hernandez, head of credit and underwriting at Block, told Reuters that for many households the holidays mean several weeks of spending landing on one or two paychecks. With the standard Pay in 4 offer, a purchase is split into four interest-free payments, usually over six weeks, so it gets paid off across three paydays.

Hernandez also said 72 per cent of respondents told Block they had financed something in the past year because paying it all at once would have felt like a strain, even though they technically had the money. He added that people do not look at their checking balance and think of it all as money they can spend.

Cash Flow Management Drives Spending

Some of it is already set aside for rent, some is for the next bill, and some they want to keep in case something goes wrong, Hernandez said. U.S. consumers have remained resilient and continued to spend even as elevated interest rates and persistent inflationary pressures squeeze household budgets. The study underscores how deferred payment options are gaining traction across income and age groups.

BNPL services and installment plans are becoming a mainstream tool for managing cash flow, not just a niche product for younger or credit-constrained shoppers. The timing is significant because holiday shopping typically concentrates spending into a short period. That can create budget pressure even for households with higher incomes. Deferred payment plans can smooth those expenses across multiple pay periods.

Advertisement

Installment Financing Gains Mainstream Traction

Block's data adds to a growing body of evidence that consumers are increasingly comfortable with installment financing. The trend spans income levels, with the highest adoption rate among those earning US$100,000 or more, followed closely by middle-income and lower-income households. The findings suggest that BNPL is no longer limited to those who lack access to traditional credit.

Instead, it is being used by shoppers who want to preserve cash, avoid credit card debt, or simply manage the timing of their expenses. As the holiday season ramps up, retailers and payments firms will be watching whether consumers continue to spend and whether deferred payment options remain a preferred way to do so. The next several weeks will provide a key test for household budgets and spending behavior.