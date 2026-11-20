B.C. Court of Appeal rules Evangelos Kolias violated a restraining order by transferring $44 million to his brother via sticky notes. A $450,000 fine and fund return are now at issue in the high-profile family law case.

The B.C. Court of Appeal has ruled that real estate executive Evangelos Kolias is guilty of civil contempt for transferring over $44 million to his brother through handwritten notes. The high court reversed a lower court decision that had previously cleared Kolias of any wrongdoing, establishing that the informal transfers violated a strict consent restraining order in a family law dispute.

The $44 Million Sticky Note Transaction

Justice W. Paul Riley, writing for a three-judge panel, stated that while the financial interests in this case are complex, the core facts are straightforward. In February 2024, Kolias executed two handwritten gift documents to transfer $13 million and $31.4 million to his brother, Sam Kolias. These funds were credited against shareholder loans owed to Boardwalk Properties Company Limited and Park Place Holdings Limited, entities within the broader Boardwalk enterprise valued at well over $100 million.

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The transaction occurred nearly one year after Kolias ended his 12-year relationship with Clair Anita Barnes-Morrison. Barnes-Morrison had initiated family law proceedings in May 2023, seeking spousal support and the division of family property, which included interests in the companies controlled by the two brothers.

The Restraining Order and Legal Dispute

In July 2023, the parties agreed to a consent restraining order that prohibited both Kolias and Barnes-Morrison from disposing of, encumbering, or dealing with any property at issue in the proceedings without written consent or a further court order. The appeal court found that the sticky note transfers constituted a direct breach of this order, as they involved the disposal of significant financial assets without permission.

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Kolias argued in the lower court that he did not beneficially own the interests in question and that the transfers were part of a 2009 unwritten agreement with his brother to limit his market exposure. He claimed this agreement effectively capped his interest in the Boardwalk enterprise at $20 million. The case-management judge had accepted this argument, ruling that the restraining order should be interpreted in Kolias's favor given the ambiguity.

Appeal Court Rejects Lower Court Ruling

The B.C. Court of Appeal rejected the case-management judge's reasoning, finding that the lower court had misapprehended the precision required in contempt filings. Justice Riley noted that Barnes-Morrison's application clearly named the specific term of the restraining order that was violated when read as a whole. The appeal court determined that the lower court's demand for excessive specificity in the contempt application was incorrect.

Furthermore, the appeal court dismissed the argument that the contempt notice lacked clarity regarding how Kolias could purge his contempt. Justice Riley explained that contempt proceedings are bifurcated into liability and penalty phases, meaning that the relief sought in the notice was sufficient to inform Kolias of the violation at the liability stage.

Next Steps and Potential Penalties

The case now moves to the penalty phase, where Kolias faces significant consequences for his actions. Barnes-Morrison had originally applied for a $450,000 fine and an order requiring Kolias to demand the return of the transferred funds from his brother to purge his contempt. The appeal court's ruling reinstates the contempt finding, leaving the determination of the final penalty for future proceedings.

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This decision underscores the strict enforcement of family law restraining orders in high-stakes property disputes. The Boardwalk enterprise, with its publicly traded REIT and closely held companies, remains at the center of a complex legal battle that highlights the importance of adhering to court-protected asset freezes during litigation.