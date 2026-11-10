Evander Kane signs one-year contract with KHL's Sibir Novosibirsk

Former NHL winger Evander Kane has signed a one-year deal with HC Sibir Novosibirsk of the KHL, the league announced Tuesday. Kane joins a Sibir team sitting last in the KHL's Eastern Conference.

Former NHL winger Evander Kane has signed a one-year contract with HC Sibir Novosibirsk of the Kontinental Hockey League, the KHL announced Tuesday. The move sends the veteran scorer overseas after a season in which he played for the Vancouver Canucks.

Kane's agent, Dan Milstein, had said his client would be heading to the KHL. Multiple reports had stated Kane was receiving offers from teams on this side of the Atlantic before he chose the Russian club. Kane appeared in 71 games last season on a team that finished with the worst record in the NHL. He scored 13 goals and added 18 assists for 31 points, finishing sixth on the team in scoring.

Also read Stellantis signs deal with Roshel to sell idled Brampton, Ont.,…

That season came after a successful four-year run in which Kane's physical play and scoring touch helped his team reach the Western Conference Finals three times. The club advanced to the Stanley Cup Final in 2024 and 2025. Over his NHL career, including time with the franchise formerly known as the Atlanta Thrashers, Kane has recorded 339 goals and 309 assists for 648 points. He has added 55 points in 97 postseason contests.

Advertisement

Kane Career Statistics

This will not be Kane's first stint in Russia. During the lockout that canceled half of the 2012-13 season, he signed with Dynamo Minsk and scored two points in 12 games. Sibir sits at 8-1-4-13 so far this season, holding the worst record in the KHL's Eastern Conference and 20th in the league's overall standings. It is not clear when Kane will make his debut, but Novosibirsk is in action on Sunday against Dynamo Moscow.

Kane had been with the Vancouver Canucks, where he was pictured chasing the puck against Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Shea Theodore during the third period of an NHL game on Monday, March 30, 2026, in Las Vegas. The signing gives Sibir a proven NHL scorer as the club looks to climb out of the Eastern Conference basement.

Kane's arrival adds a physical presence and a track record of playoff production to a roster that has struggled through the first part of the season. For Kane, the move represents a return to international play and a chance to contribute on a new stage. His previous KHL experience came during a shortened NHL season more than a decade ago, when he briefly suited up for Dynamo Minsk.

Sibir New Roster Addition

Sibir's next game Sunday against Dynamo Moscow could offer the first opportunity for Kane to make his debut, though the club has not confirmed a timeline. The team will look to improve its standing in the Eastern Conference as the season progresses. Kane's career numbers place him among the more productive forwards of his era, with 648 regular-season points and another 55 in the playoffs.

Advertisement

His physical style and scoring ability have been his trademarks throughout his time in the league. The KHL announced the signing on Tuesday, making official a move that had been expected after reports of interest from multiple teams. Kane now joins a Sibir club that has won eight games, lost one in overtime, dropped four in overtime or shootout, and lost 13 in regulation this season.