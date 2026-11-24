Prime Minister Mark Carney's government awarded $2.2 million to Ecostrat, led by AI Minister Evan Solomon's brother Jordan, sparking Conservative ethics questions.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's administration awarded a $2.2 million federal grant to Ecostrat, a firm led by Jordan Solomon, the brother of Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon. Natural Resources Canada announced the funding on Thursday, triggering immediate political scrutiny regarding potential conflicts of interest within the Liberal government. The controversy emerged during Question Period on Monday when opposition MPs highlighted the familial connection between the minister and the company leadership.

Ecostrat Funding and Bioeconomy Goals

Ecostrat operates within the biomass industry with the specific mandate of building a global bioeconomy across Canada. The $2.2 million allocation is designed to establish a pan-Canadian network comprising up to 15 Bioeconomy Development Opportunity Zones. These zones aim to identify regions suitable for commercial-scale manufacturing facilities that convert local organic waste into low-carbon fuels and materials. Jordan Solomon confirmed that his company previously received $2.77 million in federal funding, bringing the total support to nearly five million dollars.

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Conservative Opposition Demands Answers

Ontario Conservative MP John Brassard led the criticism in the House of Commons, accusing the government of overt self-dealing. Brassard stated that Liberals are no longer hiding their preferential treatment of insiders and questioned the use of taxpayer funds to benefit well-connected family members. He directly challenged Energy Minister Tim Hodgson on Parliament Hill, asking why hard-earned tax dollars were being used to grease the palms of Liberal insiders. Brassard characterized the spending as "self-dealing for Liberal friends and insiders" while noting the suffering of ordinary citizens.

Government Officials Defend Procurement Process

Energy Minister Tim Hodgson defended the award, stating that Ecostrat has served as a delivery partner with Natural Resources Canada since 2018. He explained that the federal government is working with the company to implement recommendations from a forestry task force. Hodgson told members of Parliament that department officials assessed the project according to the terms and conditions of the Forest Innovation Program. He asserted that the funds were appropriately dispersed and that no Cabinet minister, including himself and Minister Solomon, was involved in the specific funding decision.

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Evan Solomon Recusal and Ethics Disclosure

Evan Solomon's spokesperson, Leela Polushin, released a statement confirming that the minister proactively disclosed all relationships to the Ethics Commissioner. Polushin emphasized that Solomon fully followed the Commissioner's advice and pre-emptively recused himself from related Cabinet discussions. She confirmed that the minister has not been involved in any conversations or decisions related to Ecostrat. The Conflict of Interest Act requires public office holders to publicly disclose such recusals with sufficient detail to identify the avoided conflict.

Jordan Solomon Denies Improper Influence

Jordan Solomon issued a separate statement asserting that his business interactions with Natural Resources Canada predate his brother's time in office. He declared that he never discussed his business interests or funding applications with Evan Solomon or anyone in his office. Jordan Solomon insisted that both brothers have respected the spirit and intent of Canadian ethics and lobbying laws. He confirmed that they have not discussed the subject of his company's lobbying activities with the minister.