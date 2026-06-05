Evan Ferguson Faces Long Injury Layoff with Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson expects striker Evan Ferguson to be out until September or October due to a severe ankle injury requiring surgery. The 21-year-old's recovery is more complicated than first thought, marking his fourth ankle issue, and he faces a race against time for Ireland's Nations League matches.

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson has provided a significant update on the injury status of star striker Evan Ferguson , indicating a prolonged recovery period.

Speaking from Montreal, where the Irish squad is preparing for a friendly against Canada, Hallgrimsson stated that he does not anticipate Ferguson being fully fit until September or October. The 21-year-old forward, currently on loan at Roma from Brighton & Hove Albion, underwent surgery on his left ankle in March following an injury sustained during a Europa League match against Stuttgart in January.

The manager revealed that the extent of the damage was more severe than initially diagnosed, complicating the recovery timeline.

"I spoke to him last time two or three weeks ago and it was more damage than the doctor thought in the beginning so he is probably fully fit some time September or October," Hallgrimsson explained. When directly asked if Ferguson would be ready for Brighton's pre-season, the boss responded definitively with "no I don't think so.

" This extended absence poses a considerable challenge for both club and country. For Brighton, Ferguson's ongoing absence will impact their preparations for the upcoming Premier League season, as the young striker has been a key figure since his breakthrough. For the Republic of Ireland, the situation is particularly pressing given the schedule for the UEFA Nations League later this year.

Ireland are set to face Kosovo away in September before a crucial double-header against Israel in September and October, followed by a home game against Austria in October. Ferguson, who has scored eight goals in 26 international appearances, now faces a race against time to be involved in any part of this extended first window. His recent history is fraught with injury concerns; this marks the fourth separate ankle issue he has suffered, highlighting a recurring vulnerability.

Hallgrimsson emphasized the need for extreme caution with Ferguson's rehabilitation, urging the player to avoid any rush to return.

"You never know, hopefully it will be sooner, but I think for him and everyone it would be wise to take this slowly and leave this injury in the past instead of rushing it," he advised. This conservative approach is deemed essential to prevent a recurrence or further long-term damage. The manager's comments underscore the delicate balance between a player's eagerness to return and the medical necessity for a full and proper recovery.

For now, both Brighton and Ireland must plan for a significant period without one of their most promising attacking talents, with hopes pinned on a return to full training and match fitness by the autumn months. Evan Ferguson's injury saga began during his loan spell at Italian club Roma. An awkward fall in the Europa League clash with VfB Stuttgart in January resulted in initial damage that required surgical intervention in March.

The subsequent revelation of more extensive damage than first thought has pushed the timeline back considerably. This is a major setback for a player who burst onto the scene during the 2022-23 season with Brighton, scoring 10 goals in 25 Premier League appearances and signaling his potential as a top-tier striker. His subsequent seasons have been disrupted by these persistent ankle problems, stunting his development and raising concerns about his long-term physical resilience.

The Republic of Ireland's upcoming international window is critical for their Nations League ambitions. Matches against Kosovo and Israel in September, followed by fixtures against Israel and Austria in October, represent a challenging phase. Ferguson's absence removes a key goal threat and changes the tactical dynamics for Heimir Hallgrimsson. The manager will need to rely on other forwards such as Callum Robinson, Adam Idah, or potential new recruits to fill the void.

The situation also highlights the broader challenges of managing young, high-potential players who are prone to specific injuries, requiring coordinated care between club and country to ensure sustainable long-term careers. In summary, the prognosis for Evan Ferguson is unfortunately clear: a lengthy period on the sidelines is expected. The combined wisdom of the Republic of Ireland management and the underlying medical advice points to a recovery period extending into September or October.

This timeline casts doubt on his participation in the initial Nations League fixtures and likely means he will miss the start of Brighton's pre-season schedule. The focus now is entirely on a cautious, unhurried rehabilitation to resolve this fourth ankle issue definitively and allow Ferguson to return stronger and more resilient in the future. Both his club and national team must adapt their strategies in his prolonged absence, hoping for a full recovery by the autumn





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