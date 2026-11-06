Evacuations and state of local emergency declared on northern Vancouver Island due to heavy rain

Heavy rain from the first major storm of British Columbia's season has prompted evacuations in Zeballos and a state of local emergency, with rainfall and wind warnings across the coast and parts of the Interior.

Evacuations have been ordered and a state of local emergency declared as heavy rain drenches northern Vancouver Island. The first major storm system of British Columbia's season has triggered the emergency response.

Evacuation Orders Issued for Zeballos Properties

The Village of Zeballos ordered the evacuation of 22 properties because of landslide risks that pose a threat to life and safety. Three additional properties have been placed on evacuation alert. The evacuation orders cover properties on Maquinna Avenue and Pandora Crescent. Photos posted on social media showed water coursing down slopes and over roads in the area.

Also read BC Storm Warnings: Heavy Rain and High Winds Impact Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver

The community of about 130 residents is located on the northeast coast of Vancouver Island. The Strathcona Regional District, which includes parts of the coastal mainland, declared the local emergency. The district said both the Village of Zeballos and district Emergency Operations Centres are activated and co-ordinating response efforts. Pete Nelson-Smith, the village's chief administrative officer, said the emergency declaration could remain in place for up to 14 days.

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The district said it is actively monitoring flooding and potential landslide risks in the area. The stormy weather has set off wind and rainfall warnings across most of the province's coast and parts of the Interior. Rainfall of up to 130 millimetres has been forecast for parts of Vancouver Island and the central coast, where a rainfall warning issued Thursday remains in effect.

Weather Warnings Issued Across Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada also issued rainfall warnings for parts of Metro Vancouver, including the North Shore and Coquitlam-Maple Ridge, with up to 80 millimetres expected at higher elevations. Wind warnings cover southern parts of Metro Vancouver, including Richmond, Surrey, Delta and Langley, with sustained winds at speeds nearing 70 kilometres an hour. Warnings of winds at speeds up to 90 kilometres an hour have been issued for Greater Victoria and the Fraser Canyon, Sunshine Coast and Chilcotin regions.

The BC River Forecast Centre issued high streamflow advisories across the province's southwest on Thursday, warning of a series of atmospheric river systems expected to bring heavy rain into next week. The stormy weather has resulted in the cancellation of a number of BC Ferries sailings, including routes between Denman and Hornby islands, Campbell River and Quathiaski Cove, and Quadra and Cortes islands.

Zeballos attracted international headlines in 2024 when a young killer whale became trapped for weeks in the nearby waters of Little Espinosa Inlet. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2026.