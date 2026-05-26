Evacuation order lifted for some Southern California residents near damaged plant

Emergency officials lifted an evacuation order for some people who live near a damaged plant in Southern California after temperatures inside the tank fell enough to eliminate the risk of a catastrophic explosion. Residents who were told to evacuate due to the plant's overheating can now return home, but officials say the situation is not over yet.

Emergency officials lifted an evacuation order for some people who live near a damaged plant in Southern California after temperatures inside the tank fell enough to eliminate the risk of a catastrophic explosion.

While there's no longer a risk of a major explosion at the GKN Aerospace Transparency Systems plant in Garden Grove, there's still a chance for a smaller blast or a fire. Orange County Fire Authority division chief Craig Covey said during a news conference that an overnight evaluation of the tank containing 6,000 to 7,000 gallons of highly flammable methyl methacrylate showed a reduction of pressure inside the tank thanks to a crack discovered Sunday.

As a result, about two-thirds of the evacuated residents can go home. Covey stated that the situation is not over yet, and officials still need to mitigate a fire and small explosion concern, as well as a spill potential. officials began ordering residents of Garden Grove to evacuate their homes on Thursday after the tank overheated, and by the weekend about 50,000 residents had been told to leave.

Officials needed to cool the tank to prevent a toxic leak or explosion. The tank's interior had cooled to 93 degrees Fahrenheit, down from 100 degrees a day earlier. Orange County Health Director Regina Chinsio-Kwong said she wanted to reassure everyone returning home that they can feel safe. Exposure to methyl methacrylate can cause serious respiratory problems, neurological problems, and irritation to the skin, eyes, and throat.

Orange County Supervisor Janet Nguyen said the South Coast Air Quality Management District will be monitoring the air for several months, and the EPA will be checking the sewer and storm drains. County health officials stated that the chemical is easy to smell and may be noticed over a large area without being harmed. Authorities have not defined what a catastrophic explosion might mean, but said the worst-case scenario is off the table.

Kim Yen, a retiree who had to evacuate her Garden Grove home, said she has been closely following the news and is relieved to learn that the worst has passed. Yen said she is ready to return home but first wants to be sure it's safe and is worried about emergency crews. Other people gathered in a park to enjoy Memorial Day, while some sought refuge in an ad hoc shelter or pitched tents outside





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Evacuation Order Methyl Methacrylate Plant Damage Southern California GKN Aerospace Transparency Systems Plant Explosion Risk

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