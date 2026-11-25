Evacuation alerts and a state of emergency have been issued for parts of British Columbia due to coastal flooding from heavy rain, high winds, and king tides, with record water levels observed in Ucluelet.

A yellow-level rainfall warning is in effect from Metro Vancouver to the Sea to Sky region as a powerful storm system batters British Columbia's coast.

The warning comes as communities from Vancouver Island to the mainland deal with coastal flooding, evacuation alerts, and a local state of emergency. The Regional District of Nanaimo issued evacuation alerts overnight for the eastern coast of Vancouver Island. The alerts cover French Creek, Martindale, and San Pareil. The nearby District of Lantzville also issued an alert for several waterfront properties.

Also read King Tides and Storms Trigger Coastal Flood Warnings Across British Columbia

Emergency Alerts Issued For Coastal Areas

According to B.C.

Advertisement

's Emergency Information System, high water levels could cause flooding that poses a serious threat to life and safety. On the mainland, the District of Squamish declared a local state of emergency and activated its emergency operations centre. Officials say the Sea to Sky region is expected to receive significant rain and high tides over the next few days. The highest tides are forecast for Thursday, raising concerns about inundation in low-lying areas.

Environment Canada warns that British Columbia's coast could get up to 225 millimetres of rain before the end of today. In the past 48 hours, 307 millimetres have already fallen in Effingham on western Vancouver Island, and Kennedy Lake received 224 millimetres. High winds were also recorded, with gusts reaching 160 kilometres an hour on Sartine and Solander islands and 122 kilometres an hour in Sandspit on Haida Gwaii.

Storm Surge Threatens West Coast Homes

The storm surge was caused by an incoming low-pressure system adding to king tides, which are forced up by a full moon. High winds are creating large waves that further increase the risk of coastal flooding and erosion. Geoff Johnson has lived in Ucluelet and Tofino on the west coast of Vancouver Island for over 20 years. He says he has never seen water levels as high as they are now in Ucluelet's harbour.

He watched waves on Tuesday create real drama, with water lapping against the foundations of homes in the harbour. Residents in affected areas are urged to stay informed and follow all evacuation orders immediately. Emergency services are on high alert as they monitor water levels and respond to incidents from the severe weather.