Eurostar canceled several Paris-London trains on Wednesday after an unannounced staff strike, and advised affected travelers to rebook or claim a full refund. The company said other routes were not directly affected but could see knock-on impact.

Eurostar canceled several trains between Paris and London scheduled for Wednesday after some staff went on an unannounced strike, the company said. The cancellations hit one of the busiest international rail links in Europe.

Eurostar said it was notified of the industrial action overnight, leaving little time to adjust schedules before morning departures. The company described the impact as severe disruption on the affected route. Regrettably, Eurostar customers travelling between Paris and London today are being impacted by industrial action which the company was notified of overnight, Eurostar said. Unfortunately, this is causing some cancellations to services.

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Unclear Details On Strike Causes

Other routes are not directly affected but may see some knock-on impact, the company said. That means delays or changes could still ripple across the network even where trains are running. Eurostar did not immediately say whether the striking staff were based in France or the United Kingdom. It also did not say how many trains, passengers or staff were affected, or what the dispute concerns.

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No further details about the talks or the union involved were immediately released. Eurostar said discussions are ongoing with the union and the company remains open and willing to engage in constructive dialogue. The company advised travelers to postpone their journeys. It told customers not to come to the station if their train was canceled and to check their train status before heading to stations.

Refund Options For Disrupted Travelers

Affected travelers can rebook on an alternative date or receive a full refund, Eurostar said. The company apologized to affected customers through its statement. Eurostar did not immediately say when normal service might resume. No timeline was given for when services would return to normal.

Wednesday's cancellations add to uncertainty for travelers using the cross-Channel route, which links Paris and London and carries thousands of passengers daily. The disruption was announced by Eurostar on Wednesday as travelers prepared for journeys between Paris and London.