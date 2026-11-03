European supermarkets hit by second wave of fridge cyberattacks across eight countries

Hackers tampered with supermarket refrigeration systems in eight European countries, forcing food disposal and prompting urgent security upgrades after a similar attack in France three weeks earlier.

European supermarkets are rushing to upgrade their systems after a second wave of cyberattacks tampered with fridge and freezer temperatures, forcing stores in eight European countries to throw away vast quantities of food.

Supermarkets switch to 5G after cyberattacks

The attacks on Monday mirrored one that swept dozens of supermarkets in France three weeks ago. In Sweden, supermarket chain Coop said it is switching to 5G networks and modern modems instead of 4G connections, a process that had already started after the French incident. The seven Coop stores hit are back up and running, but their refrigeration systems have been disconnected from the internet.

Also read Cyberattacks on European grocery fridges raise concerns about Canadian vulnerabilities

A spokesperson said the company is looking thoroughly and deeply into the status of its entire store network to see if any vulnerability remains. Software provider Danfoss, whose systems were again targeted, said it has been in close contact with customers over the past three weeks to help them manage the situation. The company recommended that systems should not be directly accessible via the internet.

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Cybersecurity expert urges immediate retailer action

Frank Groenewegen, a cybersecurity expert at Deloitte in The Hague, said retailers need to act now. He advised them to identify whether refrigerator controllers are vulnerable, check if they are connected to the internet, ensure they have the latest security updates and manufacturer support. If they do not know, he said, they should remove them from the public internet immediately.

Disconnecting does not fix the root cause, he added, but it at least isolates those systems so an attacker cannot do this anymore. Many European supermarkets are run by independent business owners in a cooperative structure, meaning systems are not the same across stores. Swedish grocer ICA said all 23 stores hit in Monday's cyberattack had equipment connected outside the chain's centrally managed store network.

Store owners face frustration during security updates

ICA store owner Christian Olofsson said he felt even more frustrated given he was in the process of changing the security systems at his stores in Tomelilla and Sjobo in Sweden when they were hacked. A Swedish police spokesperson said around 10 police reports had been filed since Monday, and more are expected.

German supermarket operator Edeka, which had fridges hacked at a store in Reisbach, Germany, told Reuters there are no standardized refrigeration systems across its network of stores run by independent retailers. Even integrated supermarket groups were not immune. Carrefour, which had 80 franchised stores in France hacked three weeks ago, suffered the same cyberattack again at 15 stores in Belgium on Monday.

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The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity, ENISA, said the large-scale nature of the cyberattacks targeting retail across several member states underscores the importance of European cooperation, rapid information-sharing and coordinated responses to cyber incidents. In Britain, hackers tried to target small meat-processing firms but the impact was minimal, said Richard Horne, chief executive of the National Cyber Security Centre. The NCSC is working with organizations to spot vulnerabilities and close them before somebody exploits them.

Experts warn of increasingly frequent disruptions

We are obviously on heightened alert, Horne said. He added that the attack on supermarket fridges is just an early sign of what are likely to be increasingly frequent disruptions as old technology fails to keep pace with hackers. The cyberattacks have spoiled food across seven countries, according to a November 3, 2026 report, and experts are examining the growing threat and whether Canada could be next.

The incidents have exposed the vulnerability of connected refrigeration systems that often run on outdated software and lack centralized security standards. Retailers across Europe are now under pressure to audit their equipment, apply patches and limit internet exposure. Authorities and cybersecurity agencies continue to share information as police investigate the wave of attacks. The full economic impact is still being assessed, but stores have already discarded large amounts of perishable goods.