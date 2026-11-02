European stocks steady ahead of US midterm elections and Apple earnings

European markets remain cautious ahead of pivotal US midterm elections and key corporate earnings. Investors monitor oil prices and AI capex trends.

European equities showed mixed signals on Monday as investors navigated a week of significant geopolitical and economic events. Markets are closely watching the upcoming United States midterm elections on Tuesday, alongside the release of crucial corporate earnings reports. Key focus is placed on Apple, which is set to report its financial results, while traders also track a sharp decline in oil prices that has sparked hopes for a diplomatic resolution to the Iran conflict. This convergence of events has created a pivotal week for global financial markets.

Market Performance and Tech Rally

Following a turbulent Friday marked by a tech sector rout, European stocks struggled to find a clear directional trend. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose marginally by 0.05 percent, offering a slight reprieve to nervous traders. In contrast, the broader world index remained largely unchanged, reflecting the cautious sentiment across major trading floors. Technology stocks within Europe managed a modest 0.40 percent gain, showing resilience despite broader macroeconomic uncertainties.

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Across the Atlantic, US futures indicated a potential rebound, with Nasdaq futures climbing 0.76 percent and S&P 500 futures increasing 0.34 percent. This recovery attempt comes after the S&P 500 index fell 1.82 percent and the Nasdaq tumbled 2.86 percent on Friday. The volatile trading session highlights the fragility of investor confidence as markets digest recent policy decisions from major central banks.

Asian markets also reflected this mixed sentiment. Japan Nikkei dropped 0.33 percent, indicating continued pressure in the region. However, South Korea markets added 2.24 percent, recovering significantly after shedding 16 percent last month. These divergent performances underscore the uneven global impact of current economic pressures and shifting investor priorities.

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Investor Caution Ahead of Elections

Investor caution is heightened by the proximity of the US midterm elections, with polls suggesting Democrats are favored to retain control of the House. The Senate remains too close to call, leaving the Democratic party well short of a veto-proof two-thirds majority. This political landscape introduces uncertainty regarding potential changes in corporate tax policy and regulatory frameworks, particularly concerning the technology sector.

European stock markets face distinct challenges compared to their US counterparts, driven by local economic indicators. Euro zone government bond yields remained little changed after a rally last week, yet sentiment stays fragile. Concerns persist over France fiscal outlook and ongoing street unrest, which complicate the economic narrative for the European Union. The European Central Bank latest policy decisions continue to influence how investors position themselves for the remainder of the year.

Sebastian Raedler, head of European equity strategy at BofA, noted that further expected downside for the Euro area PMI acts as a drag on Stoxx 600 forecast trajectory. He emphasized that the primary reason for caution on European equities is the risk of disappointment in the AI capex cycle. As AI models commoditize, competitive moats for tech giants may prove limited, impacting future growth projections significantly.

Apple and AI Capital Spending Trends

Apple has emerged as an oasis of relative calm for investors, with its shares climbing for four straight months. The company overtook Nvidia as the world most valuable listed company, benefiting from a business model that does not require billions in data center spending. This divergence highlights the varying impacts of the AI boom across different tech subsectors, with hardware and consumer focus contrasting with heavy infrastructure investment.

Goldman Sachs analysts project that capital spending by hyperscalers will nearly double to US$800-billion this year. This aggressive investment cycle is expected to rise further to US$1.2-trillion in 2027, signaling continued confidence in AI infrastructure. Such massive expenditures are driving valuations but also raising questions about long-term sustainability and return on investment for tech conglomerates.

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Simultaneously, Goldman Sachs sees S&P 500 earnings per share growth slowing to 18 percent next year, down from nearly 30 percent in 2026. Ben Snider, Goldman chief US equity strategist, wrote that earnings results have underscored the fundamental challenge facing equity investors. The slowdown in growth rates suggests that the current high valuations may require exceptional performance to justify, adding to market volatility.

Currency Markets and Central Bank Expectations

In foreign exchange markets, major currencies were largely subdued as traders assessed the shifting economic landscape. The euro rose 0.37 percent to US$1.1199, while the dollar was barely changed at 157.72 yen. Rising oil prices typically hurt the euro and yen by worsening the outlook for energy-importing economies. However, the recent fall in oil prices has provided some relief to these currency pairs, stabilizing short-term movements.

Investors are increasingly questioning the dollar safe-haven status, concerned that a renewed tech-driven market selloff could weaken the US currency. George Saravelos, global head of forex strategy at Deutsche Bank, said the U.S reliance on foreign equity inflows was historically unprecedented. Evidence shows that when the source of an equity shock is U.S-centric, the dollar-equity correlation flips to positive, altering traditional hedging strategies.

Central banks meeting this week are influencing market pricing, with expectations of rate increases from the Reserve Bank of Australia, Bank of England, and Riksbank. The Norges Bank is seen on hold, reflecting diverse economic conditions across regions. Key data releases include the U.S. ISM manufacturing survey for October later on Monday. The closely watched non-farm payrolls report on Friday will provide critical insights into labor market strength, further guiding monetary policy expectations.