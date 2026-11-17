European equities declined with Deutsche Bank leading losses over compliance reports, while tech stocks slid ahead of Nvidia's earnings and Anthropic's IPO debut amid broader market jitters.

European stock markets experienced a notable decline on Tuesday, driven by significant losses at Deutsche Bank and a broader retreat in technology shares ahead of critical earnings reports. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped by 0.8 percent as investors digested a series of negative developments affecting major financial and tech institutions. Deutsche Bank shares led the downward movement, falling 5.5 percent after media reports surfaced linking the German lender to controversial clients. Simultaneously, the technology sector tumbled 2 percent as market participants braced for Nvidia's first earnings report since the resignation of CEO Jensen Huang.

Deutsche Bank Scrutiny Over Past Client Links

Deutsche Bank faced intense pressure after media reports, based on leaked documents, tied the lender to clients including Russian oligarchs, US President Donald Trump, and the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Although the bank stated that the matters described in the reports date back many years, the disclosure reignited fresh scrutiny on the institution. This negative sentiment comes as the company continues its efforts to rebuild its reputation following previous penalties tied to anti-money laundering controls and other compliance failings. The market reaction was immediate, with the bank's stock price reflecting investor concern over potential reputational and regulatory risks associated with these historical associations.

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Nvidia Earnings and Jensen Huang Resignation Impact

Technology shares across Europe slipped significantly as investors assessed the implications of Jensen Huang's resignation as CEO of Nvidia. The resignation followed reports of an extramarital affair with a suspected Chinese spy, a scandal that has pressured technology shares from Tokyo to New York for more than a week. Following this event, the Washington government announced plans to further restrict China's access to advanced AI chips from US companies. The tech sector's 2 percent drop reflects broader anxiety about how Nvidia's directors will navigate this earnings season, particularly regarding forward growth and export-control risks rather than just quarterly performance metrics.

Market Analyst Views on Tech Sector Sentiment

David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation, highlighted the uncertainty surrounding Nvidia's upcoming guidance. Morrison noted that it is a question of whether the directors will look for all the positives or caution about what may happen next. He warned that a cautious approach would put more downside pressure on the tech sector and feed negative sentiment, especially ahead of Anthropic's public debut on Thursday. Torsten Sippel, UBS's head of voice cash trading for the Americas, added that the bar looks increasingly tied to AI ecosystem financing and export-control risk. Markets have already priced in a roughly 7.8 percent implied move and expect a strong beat-and-raise from Nvidia.

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Global Indices and Currency Market Movements

The broader global market context showed weakness, with MSCI's global equities benchmark losing 0.3 percent. This followed sharp declines in Asian tech-focused indexes driven by the latest US government curbs. In the United States, S&P 500 futures dipped 0.5 percent, while Nasdaq futures slipped 0.6 percent. The strength of the US dollar rose to its strongest level since April 2025, supported by growing bets on more aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes. This dollar strength left the euro at US$1.10, near its lowest level since April 2025, and left the yen struggling near the key 160 level, raising alerts for potential intervention from Japanese authorities.

Federal Reserve Rate Hike Expectations Rise

Inflationary pressures in the world's largest economy continue to fuel expectations of tighter monetary policy. Markets now see a Federal Reserve rate hike next month as a certainty, with a slim chance of a 50-basis-point move. Recent hawkish remarks from policymakers have reinforced these expectations, with influential figures on the Federal Open Market Committee, including New York Fed President John Williams and Governor Christopher Waller, scheduled to speak later in the day. They are likely to voice the need to keep interest rates restrictive following last week's data that pointed to sticky inflation.

Commodity Prices and Anthropic IPO Preparation

Commodity markets showed mixed signals as benchmark three-month copper languished near a more than four-month low on the London Metal Exchange. Bitcoin also slid 1.6 percent, reflecting risk-off sentiment. In oil markets, prices remained steady as expectations of a supply surplus, fueled by recovering Middle East exports, offset concerns about continued attacks on tankers. Brent crude futures stood at US$92.55 a barrel, while US crude held its ground at US$85.69 per barrel. Spot gold edged 0.1 percent higher to US$3,859.89 an ounce. Investors remain focused on Anthropic's upcoming IPO, which adds to the week's significant events for the AI trade.