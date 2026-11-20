Two Russian missiles and a suspected drone came down in Poland near the Ukraine border during a European military exercise, which Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called a likely intentional provocation.

Two Russia n missiles and a suspected drone came down in Poland on Friday in what Prime Minister Donald Tusk said was likely a provocation timed to coincide with European military exercise s for a possible postwar mission in Ukraine.

Poland Missile Incidents Likely Russian Provocation

The incidents occurred while Russia carried out a major nighttime bombardment of neighbouring Ukraine. They stoked tensions between Europe and Moscow as the U.S. tries to add momentum to talks it is mediating on ending the war that began with Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine nearly five years ago. Tusk said it appeared that we are dealing with an intentional provocation by Russia. There was no immediate comment from Moscow on the missiles and suspected drone, or on Friday's drills.

Also read Poland Condemns Russian 'Provocation' After Three Airspace Violations

One Russian missile is believed to have crashed around 35 kilometres (22 miles) from where the military exercises were taking place, officials said. A Kh-101 cruise missile went down roughly 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the Ukraine border, and what officials believe was likely a jet-powered drone hit about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the border with Ukraine. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Images from closed-circuit cameras and a mobile phone in the region collected by Poland's PAP news agency showed a large, loud explosion and a bright flash, apparently in a wooded area, in one of the crashes. European troops were taking part Friday in an unprecedented two-week military exercise that began Nov. 9 in southeastern Poland. Forces are preparing for a possible postwar mission in Ukraine aimed at helping to stabilize the country and rebuild its military.

Led by France and the United Kingdom, the multinational force is a non-NATO military initiative of the so-called Coalition of the Willing, a wider political group of 37 nations supporting Ukraine. The exercise is for the first time checking this coalition's ability to deploy in Ukraine once the war ends. Around 2,800 personnel from Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the U.K. are taking part, with Poland providing logistical backup. Turkey was participating remotely from Istanbul.

Advertisement

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that 1,100 troops from France were deployed, and that we have terrestrial, air but also maritime operations, a dozen countries that are active in this coalition. The exercise follows 12 months of planning by the Multinational Force-Ukraine, or MNF-U, said U.K. brigadier Campbell Close, deputy commander for operations of the French Army's 1st division. That division is in charge of the land part of the Koalicja exercise in Poland.

Coalition Of The Willing Exercises Postwar Deployment

This is a deployment exercise, Close said on Monday at the Nowa Deba military training ground. We are a defensive force. He praised Poland's handling of the logistics of moving thousands of vehicles, people and their equipment. If deployed once a ceasefire is in place, the force would help regenerate Ukraine's armed forces, provide the reassurance needed to open the country's skies and help clear mines in the Black Sea, Lt.

Gen. Tom Bateman, commander of MNF-U, has said. It would not have peacekeeping or peace-monitoring functions. Coalition troops arrived in Poland by sea, air and land, the Polish government said, before travelling by rail and road to the Nowa Deba training site.

They rehearsed transporting personnel and equipment, as well as joint command-and-control exercises, and flew fighter jets and an aerial refuelling tanker. They also operated surveillance drones, drilled responses to drone attacks and trained in trench warfare. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte called the development in Poland a grave violation of that country's airspace.

This incident is clearly dangerous - a consequence of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, Rutte wrote on X. Rutte is expected to go to Poland this weekend in response. Under NATO's collective security guarantee -- Article 5 of its founding treaty -- an attack on any ally should be considered an attack on all 32 members. It obliges members to provide support to that ally, most likely military backup, but does not limit them to that alone.

Article 5 is not triggered automatically. Ultimately, it is a political decision that all members must agree to. Poland also has the option to enact Article 4, which it did last year. This provides for emergency consultations only.

European Leaders Condemn Dangerous Airspace Violations

The development brought a chorus of European condemnation. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham described it as utterly unacceptable. European Council President Antonio Costa said that Russia continues to spread its threats. Germany's Foreign Ministry called it yet another example of Russia's ongoing provocations.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the incident in Poland demonstrates the threats posed by Russian aggression to the whole of Europe and the trans-Atlantic community. Later Friday, the chief of defence intelligence for the U.K. said he was confident that Russia does not actively seek war with NATO. But Lt. Gen.

Advertisement

Matthew Jones said in a speech at a college in Cambridge that his greatest fear is the risk of a significant miscalculation. There are too many recent examples of reckless Russian behaviour where, if the incident had been slightly different, the results could have been extremely serious, said Jones, who did not directly mention the incidents in Poland.

Leaders from Ukraine and nearly 40 other delegations met in Berlin on Thursday to underline their support for Kyiv and explore Ukraine's postwar security arrangements. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to ensure that Russia doesn't invade again. Moscow wants to keep NATO away from its borders. U.S. envoy Jared Kushner said Thursday he believes Russia is comfortable with NATO-like security guarantees for postwar Ukraine.

US Envoys Reassure Europe On Peace Talks

He and fellow U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff were in Berlin to reassure European leaders about U.S. President Donald Trump's discussions on ending the nearly 5-year-old war at his trilateral talks Thursday with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China. Trump called into the Berlin talks following his meeting with Putin, according to Kushner.

Ukraine has long sought entry into NATO, particularly for its common defence guarantee under the alliance's Article 5, in which an attack on one member is considered an attack on all. It was not immediately clear what form potential security guarantees would take, and whether Russia and Ukraine would ultimately accept them.

After Thursday's meeting, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the drill in Poland shows that the Coalition of the Willing is ready to contribute with the United States of America to securing a peace. But Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Friday that even a quasi-membership in NATO for Ukraine would be unacceptable, Russia's Interfax news agency reported.

We discuss security guarantees primarily in terms of ensuring the security of our own country, and that's what we're talking about, Ryabkov said. Russia's nighttime attack on Ukraine came hours after Putin vowed to retaliate for Ukrainian strikes this week on a bridge linking occupied Crimea with the Russian mainland. The bridge is vital to Moscow's war effort. Overnight strikes killed at least eight Ukrainian civilians and wounded more than two dozen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Russia fired more than 400 drones and over 110 missiles, 27 of them ballistic, he said. The initial idea of the Coalition of the Willing was to provide Ukraine with security guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5. In the absence of a NATO commitment to fulfill this function, France and the U.K. decided to go ahead with plans for a separate European proposal of countries willing to come to Ukraine's aid if necessary.

Last year, Putin said that any foreign troops inside Ukraine would be considered legitimate targets. The multinational troops may have a purely defensive function, but they would still need to be a combat force for their own force protection, said Ed Arnold, a senior associate fellow at the RUSI military think tank in London. The crash site of the missile is about 75 kilometres from the exercises.

The two-week exercise is aimed both at testing deployment plans and sending a message to Russia and the Trump administration that European countries are stepping up militarily. European countries previously have expressed alarm at what they deem to be Russia's attempts to destabilize the continent.