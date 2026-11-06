Bomb threats target more than a dozen flights across Europe, prompting diversions and escorts

A wave of hoax bomb threats hit more than a dozen European flights on Friday, triggering emergency landings, military escorts and evacuations. No suspicious items were found and no one was injured.

Officials across Europe reported more bomb threats against multiple flights on Friday, following a string of hoaxes that have caused flight diversions this week. More than a dozen flights were targeted, prompting emergency landings, diversions and in some cases military escorts.

New bomb threats hit flights over French territory

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's office said Friday that four new bomb threats were made against aircraft flying over French territory. The planes landed safely and bomb disposal experts were conducting inspections. The statement did not give further details on the flights affected. A flight from Prague to Bucharest operated by Romanian carrier Tarom received a bomb threat.

Also read Bomb threats plague European air travel for 2nd time this week

The plane landed at its intended destination, and airport administration officials said the bomb threat proved to be false. Portuguese police said they were informed of a bomb threat targeting a Ryanair flight traveling from Lisbon to Rome. They carried out a security inspection once the aircraft landed in Lisbon. Passengers and luggage scheduled to travel to Rome underwent additional security screening before boarding.

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Police in Venice said a WizzAir flight from Prague to Rome was diverted to the Italian city after a bomb alert. Passengers were evacuated after the aircraft landed, and authorities were carrying out security checks. The inspections had so far produced negative results, according to police. Air traffic at the airport was temporarily suspended but resumed.

In the Danish capital, Copenhagen, police said Friday they went to the airport for a second consecutive day in connection with threats directed at air traffic as a precautionary measure. They said they assessed that there had been no danger to passengers or to others at the airport, and that air traffic was proceeding safely and without disruption. Czech police also said they were again dealing with threats against arriving and departing planes on Friday.

Airports conduct security checks amid European hoaxes

They said necessary security measures were taken in cooperation with Prague's Vaclav Havel Airport that had a minimal impact on the normal operations at the airport. No suspicious items were found and no one was injured, but the threats have raised concern because they came as Europe digests a slew of other recent disruptions. These include attacks on supermarket refrigeration systems and drone incursions.

More than two dozen flights were affected by threats earlier in the week, with some diverted as authorities scrambled to rule out any danger. Fake bomb threats are relatively common but it is unusual to see so many in such a short period. It remains unclear who is behind the wave of airline hoaxes, which come at a time of increased geopolitical tensions and warnings from authorities that Russia may be ramping up so-called hybrid threats in Europe.

Authorities have not attributed the threats to any group or state actor, and no evidence has emerged linking the hoaxes to a government. An email containing the threat sent Thursday to airport authorities in Rome and reviewed by The Associated Press purported to come from a group describing itself as anti-feminist and claiming it was targeting a feminist regime. Another European airport received a threat with similar wording, but it was unclear if it came from the same sender.

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Pilots prepare for potential threats on board

Bomb threats are on pilots' minds and create unnecessary tension, but crews are prepared to respond professionally, said Paul Reuter, vice president of the European Cockpit Association. Pilots review procedures with cabin crews, identify airports where they could divert and may carry extra fuel, he said. Reuter called the use of civil aviation for geopolitical disruption or hoaxes totally unacceptable.

In Ireland, the Dublin headquarters of national broadcaster RTE was evacuated Friday after a bomb threat, and live broadcasts were replaced with pre-recorded programs. Ireland's police force, An Garda Siochana, said it was aware of a threat made against media organizations here and in Europe. It said that it has been liaising with Irish media organizations and the threat will be investigated.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said the threats to RTE and others just illustrates how relatively simple it can be to cause disruption and to undermine the normal operation of society through unconventional activities of this kind, which are designed to cause fear and anxiety. He said there would be a very significant security operation in place next week when Dublin hosts meetings of the European Political Community and European Union leaders. By Geir Moulson, The Associated Press.

Jill Lawless in London, Suman Naishadham in Madrid, Stephen McGrath in Leamington Spa, England, Giada Zampano in Rome, Karel Janicek in Prague, Sylvie Corbet in Paris and Mark Carlson in Brussels contributed to this report.