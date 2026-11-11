Europe's Hera spacecraft begins close inspections of asteroid Dimorphos rammed by NASA in 2022

The European Space Agency's Hera spacecraft has started close-up observations of the asteroid Dimorphos, which NASA deliberately struck in 2022, to study the impact and its aftermath.

The European Space Agency announced Wednesday that its Hera spacecraft has begun close inspections of the asteroid Dimorphos, which NASA deliberately rammed in 2022. Hera is now studying Didymos and its moonlet Dimorphos from 15 to 18 miles (25 to 30 kilometers) away.

The spacecraft, launched in 2024, is about the size of a small car and carries 25 science instruments plus a pair of shoebox-sized Cubesats. Next month, Hera will move even closer, to just 12 miles (20 kilometers) from the asteroid pair. ESA officials call this a crash site investigation worthy of its finest robotic detective. The mission aims to survey Dimorphos in unprecedented detail, including an attempt by the Cubesats to land on its surface.

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Nasa Dart Impact Shortened Orbit

NASA's Dart spacecraft, short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test, intentionally slammed into Dimorphos in 2022. The goal was to see whether such a defensive move could one day help save Earth from a killer space rock. The impact shortened Dimorphos's orbit around its larger companion Didymos. More importantly, it nudged the moonlet into a slightly different path around the sun.

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The Dart impact sent rubble and even boulders flying off Dimorphos, providing an extra kick to the impact's momentum. The debris trail extended thousands of miles (more than 10,000 kilometers) into space for months. Some of that debris could still be in the vicinity, according to scientists. Dimorphos is an estimated 500 feet (151 meters) in diameter, while Didymos is roughly 2,560 feet (780 meters) in diameter.

These sizes make the pair a suitable target for studying planetary defense techniques. Hera's observations will help scientists understand the efficiency of the kinetic impact and refine models for future asteroid deflection missions. The spacecraft's instruments include cameras, spectrometers, and a laser altimeter to map the surface and composition of both asteroids. The Hera mission is part of the European Space Agency's broader efforts to study planetary defense and asteroid science.

It follows up on the Dart mission, which was NASA's first full-scale test of asteroid deflection technology. By examining the crater left by Dart and measuring the mass and shape of Dimorphos, Hera will provide crucial data on how much energy was transferred during the impact. This information is vital for planning any future mission that might need to deflect a hazardous asteroid.

Hera Journey To Didymos System

An undated image provided by the European Space Agency on Nov. 5, 2026, and taken by the Hera spacecraft, shows asteroid Didymos. The image is part of the early observations that will help scientists characterize the asteroid system. Hera's journey to the Didymos system took nearly two years after its launch in 2024. The spacecraft is now in the final stages of its approach, with the closest encounter set for next month.

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Scientists are eager to see the aftermath of the Dart impact up close. The debris from the impact could still pose a slight hazard to Hera as it approaches.

Juventas And Milani Cubesats Deployed

However, mission planners have designed the spacecraft's trajectory to minimize risk while maximizing science return. The Cubesats, named Juventas and Milani, will be deployed to perform even closer inspections and attempt landings on Dimorphos. Juventas will use a radar to probe the asteroid's interior, while Milani will study the surface composition and dust environment. Their data will complement Hera's observations.

The Dart mission successfully demonstrated that a spacecraft can alter an asteroid's orbit. However, many questions remain about the exact momentum transfer and the physical properties of Dimorphos. Hera's detailed survey will answer these questions and help scientists understand how best to deflect a potentially hazardous asteroid in the future. The mission is a collaborative effort involving scientists and engineers from across Europe and beyond.

Future International Planetary Defense Missions

As Hera continues its approach, the world watches with interest. The data returned will not only satisfy scientific curiosity but also inform practical strategies for planetary defense. The success of both Dart and Hera will lay the groundwork for any future international mission to protect Earth from asteroid impacts. The Associated Press health and science coverage receives financial support from the AP Fund for Journalism and private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content.