EU Summit in Dublin Debates Single Envoy for Ukraine Peace Talks

European leaders meet in Dublin to discuss appointing a unified envoy for Ukraine peace negotiations, as the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine hold talks and Europe seeks a stronger voice.

European leaders gathered in Dublin on Friday for a summit focused on finding a unified voice for Europe in the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations. The 27-nation European Union is debating whether to appoint a single envoy or a team to represent the continent in talks that so far have involved Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and French President Emmanuel Macron were seen chatting at the summit. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, whose country holds the EU presidency, said the issue needs to be resolved quickly. This needs to be resolved, Martin said as he arrived. I would hope that today's discussions bring clarity around this.

Also read Carney in Dublin for EPC Summit as Canada Pursues EU Associate Membership

It needs to be, in my view, finally decided upon within the next week or two. Ukraine is eager for support from its European allies and is reluctant to leave the talks solely in the hands of a U.S. administration that has often seemed to lean toward Moscow's views. Russia does not want European countries involved in direct negotiations, complaining they are financing and supplying Ukraine's military effort.

European leaders also distrust U.S. President Donald Trump to negotiate on their behalf after a series of tense standoffs over trade, Greenland, and conflicts in Iran and Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday at a meeting of the European Political Community in Dublin: Without Europeans, there is no support for Ukraine. There is no more U.S. support. At the end of the day, we will be the ones to define and decide for our future security as Europeans.

Advertisement

European leaders fear Russian President Vladimir Putin will press Trump to back a peace settlement that weakens not just Ukraine but broader European security. Putin has demanded NATO troops be pulled back from Russia's borders and that no European forces be deployed in Ukraine. As envoys from Washington, Moscow, and Kyiv met in Abu Dhabi, several European countries, including the U.K., France, and Germany, attended discussions nearby.

European Countries Push for United Negotiating Team

U.S. envoy Jared Kushner and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after they met in Dublin late Thursday that Europe would be part of the next round of talks. Zelenskyy said Europe would send a negotiating team, adding, They will have a voice. Kushner said, We cannot conclude this deal without the Europeans being at the table. He said Putin is willing to give it a try.

Supporters of a single envoy, like Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, argue that the absence of a united European voice has allowed individual countries or small groups to engage in freelance diplomacy. There are too many different groupings discussing the issue, she said. Meloni has criticized a series of seemingly uncoordinated initiatives, including an October call to Putin by Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, that she said could undermine European interests.

Martin said that European representation at the negotiations cannot just be European Union because the Coalition of the Willing, a group of over two dozen countries that have pledged military support to help maintain a future peace in Ukraine, has involved far more than the European Union. It's a European continentwide issue, he said, pointing to Norway and Britain's support for Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that Europe must first name a representative.

The Europeans squabble like spiders in a jar. The question of who represents Europe is an old one. Europe itself is loosely defined. Is it the 27-nation EU, the 32-nation NATO military alliance made up mostly of European countries, the 29-nation Schengen zone, or the 47-nation European Political Community?

That has long frustrated Washington. After this week's U.S.-brokered talks between Ukraine and Russia in the United Arab Emirates, Kushner said that if Europe could identify one person to speak on their behalf, that would be a bigger achievement than getting the Russians to include them in the negotiation. That echoes the famous question often misattributed to former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger: Who do I call if I want to call Europe?

Advertisement

Debate Over E3 and EU Representation

France, Germany, and the U.K., the region's top three economies collectively known as the European trio, or E3, have so far been the most engaged European group in negotiations. But while London is deeply involved with Ukraine, the U.K. left the EU in 2020.

An E3 envoy would leave out the other 25 EU nations and rankle smaller nations, like those bordering Russia and Belarus on the bloc's eastern flank, which face constant hybrid threats, including influence campaigns and disruptive drones. Some back a top EU official for the job. Even inside Brussels, however, there are two leading contenders: European Council President Antonio Costa and the EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas.

European security cannot be discussed without a European voice at the table, Costa said in Dublin on Thursday. That European voice needs to be a team effort between European nations, the European Union, and NATO. Earlier this year, Costa faced criticism within the EU after his office set up a hush-hush back-channel with Moscow.

Kallas, a former prime minister of Estonia, laid claim to the envoy role Friday, saying, I'm the one who is representing Europe in the foreign and security policy. I know that the Russians don't want me, but, you know, do we have a say, who is representing Russia? she said. We can't send any person that has no institutional role like the Americans are sending.

Another name that has been floated is that of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who was seen at the summit alongside von der Leyen and Macron. The debate over Europe's representation comes as the continent seeks to assert its role in a conflict that has roiled its security landscape. With the U.S. and Russia engaging directly, European leaders insist they must have a seat at the table to protect their own interests and ensure any peace deal is durable.

The summit in Dublin is expected to continue discussions on the matter, with a decision possibly coming within weeks.