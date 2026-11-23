European entities are prioritizing digital sovereignty in cloud contracts, reducing reliance on US tech giants amid geopolitical shifts and security concerns.

European governments and regulated industries are actively embedding digital sovereignty criteria into cloud service procurement processes. This strategic shift moves the concept from abstract policy goals to concrete contract awards. The change aims to reduce dependence on United States technology providers. Stakeholders cite geopolitical risks and operational resilience as primary drivers. This trend marks a significant evolution in how critical digital infrastructure is managed across the continent.

Sovereignty Criteria Shape Contract Awards

Industry executives report that procurement decisions now explicitly weigh sovereignty factors. Governments are assessing vendors based on their ability to operate independently under European jurisdiction. This approach contrasts with previous practices where price and performance were the sole determinants. The shift follows heightened sensitivity to strategic dependencies on American tech firms. Concerns were amplified by the return of Donald Trump to the White House. Restrictions on certain technology access have further accelerated this protective posture. Cloud service disruptions have also highlighted the dangers of centralizing critical functions. These risks are concentrated among a small number of dominant global providers.

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The European Commission awarded sovereign-cloud contracts worth up to €180 million in April. These six-year agreements were granted to groups led by Luxembourg's Post Telecom. Belgium's Proximus also secured a portion of this significant funding. Germany's StackIT and France's Scaleway completed the selected group. The Dutch government signed a separate framework agreement with StackIT. This deal aims to strengthen digital resilience against non-European suppliers. Such awards demonstrate a tangible commitment to local infrastructure capabilities.

Geopolitical Drivers and Security Concerns

The transition toward sovereign cloud solutions is driven by multiple security and political factors. Markus Noga, chief technology officer at IONOS, noted that sovereignty criteria are now prominent in public sector tenders. Leading regulated industries are following this trajectory closely. Operational autonomy is becoming a key differentiator for cloud providers. Organizations require control over encryption keys to maintain data integrity. Cloud-exit provisions allow customers to migrate applications if necessary. This flexibility reduces the risk of vendor lock-in. Google Cloud stated that public-sector tenders increasingly assess these operational factors. The focus is on indefinite operational continuity rather than just data location.

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Christine Knackfuss-Nikolic, chief sovereignty officer at T-Systems, confirmed that sovereignty is now a procurement consideration. Deutsche Telekom's IT arm has observed a fourfold increase in demand for sovereign-cloud offerings. This surge began in mid-2025. Previous concerns over strategic dependence have materialized into tangible business opportunities. Temporary loss of access to Microsoft services by the International Criminal Court served as a stark warning. Restrictions on artificial intelligence model exports have also raised alarms. These incidents underscore the vulnerabilities of relying on foreign-controlled platforms.

Market Share Stagnation Amid Growing Demand

Despite the rhetorical emphasis on sovereignty, market dynamics remain challenging for European providers. Nextcloud reported a fivefold increase in demand for its self-hosted software since the start of Trump's second term. This surge reflects a desire for independent alternatives to Microsoft 365. However, large-scale migrations away from incumbent providers remain limited. A June European Commission draft of the proposed Cloud and AI Development Act highlighted this stagnation. The market share of EU cloud providers fell from 29% in 2017. By 2022, this share had dropped to 15%. This level has remained stagnant in subsequent years. Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud control more than 70% of the European cloud market. This dominance creates a significant barrier for smaller regional competitors.

Migration projects are often complex and time-consuming for many organizations. Procurement reviews can stretch across twelve to twenty-four months. Many entities remain deeply tied to existing Microsoft Office and Azure infrastructure. Google noted that customers seek cloud-exit strategies to mitigate dependency. Frank Karlitschek, Chief Executive of Nextcloud, acknowledged that many fear migration projects. Only a single-digit percentage of public-sector discussions result in actual contracts. This gap between interest and execution highlights the inertia of established systems. Regulatory frameworks are evolving to address these challenges and support local innovation.

Regulatory Frameworks Reinforce Digital Independence

European Union regulations are playing a pivotal role in reshaping cloud procurement standards. The Digital Operational Resilience Act sets strict technology-risk standards for financial firms. NIS2 cybersecurity rules prompt customers to scrutinize data control mechanisms closely. These regulations require financial entities to ensure their critical technology infrastructure is secure. Google Cloud executives stated that these rules are driving customer behavior. Clients are evaluating who controls their data and cloud operations. This scrutiny benefits providers that can demonstrate robust European compliance. The proposed Cloud and AI Development Act aims to boost local infrastructure. This initiative seeks to reverse the declining market share of EU providers. By fostering a supportive environment, the Commission hopes to stimulate growth in the regional sector.

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The focus on digital sovereignty is not merely about political alignment. It is fundamentally about operational resilience and long-term stability. Organizations recognize that reliance on a few foreign giants poses systemic risks. The combination of regulatory pressure and market demand is creating a new landscape. European providers are positioning themselves as viable alternatives to US tech giants. Success will depend on their ability to match the scale and capabilities of incumbents. The coming years will reveal whether these sovereignty efforts can alter the market structure. For now, the trend is clear: digital independence is a core procurement priority.