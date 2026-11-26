European Council President Antonio Costa proposes a revised long-term budget for the EU, aiming to resolve deep divides over Ukraine funding and fiscal contributions among member states.

European Union leaders convened in Brussels on Thursday to address critical disagreements over the bloc's long-term financial framework. European Council President Antonio Costa presented a revised proposal designed to bridge the widening gap between member states regarding budget allocations and future obligations.

Costa's Revised Budget Proposal Mechanism

European Council President Antonio Costa unveiled a new framework that reduces the original European Commission spending plan by approximately ten percent. This adjustment aims to address concerns raised by net contributor nations while maintaining essential investments across the union. The new joint budget remains primarily financed by the twenty-seven member countries, with contributions calculated based on the size of their respective economies.

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Costa emphasized that the time has come to reach a definitive agreement on these matters. In his summit invitation letter, the European Council President stated that leaders bear the responsibility to find a balanced solution capable of allowing the European Union to tackle upcoming challenges effectively. He plans to present this proposal directly to the leaders and subsequently facilitate bilateral talks to refine the terms further.

Stakeholder Positions on Fiscal Contributions

A significant divide exists within the union regarding financial responsibilities. A group of so-called net contributors, including Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, and Sweden, opposes requests for increased payments. These nations demand strict belt-tightening measures and argue against being asked to provide additional funds beyond their current contributions.

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Conversely, a large coalition led by France and Italy, known as the friends of cohesion, staunchly defends funding for agricultural support and infrastructure projects. This group argues that such investments are necessary to raise relatively poor member countries up to European Union standards. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron have been central figures in negotiating these competing interests.

To help close the funding gap, Costa proposed an European Union-wide tax on digital services. This revenue stream would be drawn from online advertising and data monetization by companies, potentially generating five billion euros annually. This financial tool is intended to supplement traditional contributions and reduce the burden on national treasuries.

Ukraine Aid and Security Commitments

The allocation of funds for Ukraine remains a primary obstacle in the negotiations. The spending package includes a one hundred billion euro envelope for the country over a seven-year period. Leaders must also decide on a separate forty-five billion euro loan to support Kyiv's ongoing recovery and defense efforts.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has threatened to block the entire budget agreement unless all member countries make a collective commitment to Ukraine without exception. In a letter to Costa, Merz asserted that helping Ukraine is a matter of indivisible European security. He argued that the burden of supporting Kyiv must be shared equally among all member states to ensure fair distribution of responsibilities.

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However, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia oppose using these specific funds for military aid directed at Ukraine. These nations prefer to see resources allocated to other areas of the budget. The European Commission plans to raise the necessary loan capital on markets, with twenty billion euros earmarked for the economy and twenty-five billion euros for the armed forces.

Real-World Impact and Implementation Timeline

Failure to secure an agreement by the end of next month could complicate political landscapes in upcoming elections. New governments in France, Poland, and Spain could make it even harder to agree on a deal in the future if one is not finalized promptly. The uncertainty affects long-term planning for infrastructure, defense, and social programs across the continent.

Missing the end of December target does not mean that funding immediately dries up. Nations have another year to finalize the process, but substantial time is required to adopt legislation on spending programs. All twenty-seven member countries and the European Parliament must endorse the final text to ensure money can flow by January 2028.

Costa intends to share his conclusions with all leaders at the end of the summit, likely on Friday. The European Council President will oversee the final stages of negotiation, hoping to resolve the differences through smaller working groups and direct dialogue. The outcome will define the European Union's ability to project its ambitions in a volatile global environment.