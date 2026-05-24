Ethereum Whales Withdraw $125.91M Ethereum, Institutional De-Risky and Corporate Acquisitions

Ethereum has seen an ETH whale withdraw a significant amount of the digital asset. Institutional de-risking and corporate acquisitions contribute to its early-stage structural repositioning.

At the macro level, whale accumulation is starting to absorb the dip. Two fresh ETH whale addresses also withdrew $125.91 million worth of ETH. Their purchase patterns closely mirror earlier accumulation behavior linked to Bitmine.

This comes in the context of Bitmine's preliminary inclusion in the Russell 3000 index. According to CoinGlass data, companies with strategic Ethereum reserves collectively hold 7.33 million ETH. That means roughly 6% of Ethereum's total supply is now sitting on corporate balance sheets. So far, these outflows have weighed on sentiment, contributing to Ethereum's 8% correction in May.

However, declining institutional exposure via Ethereum ETFs, alongside rising corporate holdings, points to an early-stage structural repositioning around Ethereum. So far in May, Ethereum ETFs have recorded about -$300 million in net flows, meaning investors are reducing exposure to the asset. Mild 1.37% pullback. This points to Ethereum's Q2 performance being more internally driven rather than closely tracking Bitcoin, marking the second key divergence in this cycle.

ETF outflows reflect institutional de-risking and are weighing on sentiment, contributing to Ethereum's 8% correction in May. AMBCrypto..





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