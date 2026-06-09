Ethereum Whales Accumulate as Exchange Supply Drops, But Price Faces Headwinds

Major Ethereum holders are adding to their positions while exchange reserves decline, a classic supply squeeze setup. Yet ETH price struggles near $1,682 with technicals showing bearish momentum and liquidation risks for whales.

Ethereum 's largest whales have been actively accumulating more ETH even as the overall exchange supply continues to decline, setting up a potentially volatile market scenario where reduced available supply could amplify price movements if demand rises.

Bitmine, a prominent holder, acquired an additional 126,971 ETH over the past week, bringing its total stash to 5.54 million ETH. This accumulation trend coincided with a notable decrease in ETH reserves across major exchanges-Binance, OKX, Gemini, and Bitfinex-which collectively saw a drop of approximately 475,000 ETH in early June. The outflow was not isolated; Binance and Bitfinex experienced the largest absolute reductions, while OKX recorded the steepest percentage decline. Despite these supply-side contractions, immediate bullish signals were scarce.

However, analysts suggest that if buying interest picks up while supply tightening persists, Ethereum could be poised for an upward move. That said, significant challenges remain. At the time of writing, ETH hovered around $1,682 following a recent slide, with technical and on-chain metrics indicating lingering bearish pressure. A key concern is that ETH has fallen below critical whale cost-basis levels, leaving many large holders in unrealized loss territory and raising the risk of forced liquidations in the near term.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) placed ETH in oversold territory, which historically can precede short-term bounces or trend reversals, though the Directional Movement Index (DMI) showed selling pressure still outweighing buying strength, underscoring a tense market setup. Whether ETH can sustain a recovery will depend on shifting sentiment and improved demand dynamics





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ethereum ETH Whale Accumulation Exchange Supply Crypto Market Price Analysis RSI DMI Liquidation Risk Bitmine

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

USDT Overtakes Ethereum in Market Cap as Investors Flock to Stablecoins in Unprecedented Liquidity ShiftIn a significant market shift, Tether (USDT) has surpassed Ethereum in market capitalization for the first time in nearly eight years, underscoring a broader risk-averse trend where investors are favoring stablecoins over risk assets. This analysis explores the concurrent contraction of stablecoin supply and a $400 billion exodus from the crypto market, indicating capital is leaving the ecosystem entirely rather than rotating within it. With ETH's market cap and TVL both sharply declining and the ETH/BTC ratio in a prolonged downtrend, the data points to a sustained preference for liquidity and utility, fueling speculation that 2026 could become a 'stablecoin season.'

Read more »

Ethereum's Critical Test: Balancing Whale Accumulation Against Persistent ETF OutflowsThe Ethereum market is at a crossroads, with sustained ETF outflows meeting aggressive whale accumulation. A deep price decline has reached capitulation RSI levels, while leveraged buying by large holders adds both conviction and risk. The key question is whether volatile, leveraged demand can offset the steady institutional selling from ETFs to stabilize the price.

Read more »

Pudgy Penguins PENGU Rises 16% as Whales Accumulate Amid Broader Crypto ReboundPudgy Penguins (PENGU) gained 16% in 24 hours as the broader crypto market added 1.25%. Exchange balances dropped by 40 million tokens, whale holdings jumped 18.28%, and retail holders increased. However, memecoin volume fell 40% and overall market structure not yet fully bullish. Price rebounded after retracing April rally, reclaiming 90% Fibonacci level, but needs to reclaim Supertrend for stronger reversal.

Read more »

Ethereum Rebound Looks Like Relief Rally as Whale Adds to Short PositionDespite a rebound, large traders continue shorting ETH. A whale added 10k ETH short, total 60k ETH. Another whale bought back ETH after selling near highs. Downside targets remain with $2B in leveraged longs below. ETH near key support.

Read more »