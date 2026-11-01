Ethereum Staking Metrics Signal Bullish Shift as Entry Queue Surpasses Exit Queue

Ethereum staking metrics show a bullish shift with 1.23 million ETH in the entry queue. This significant imbalance suggests strong long-term holder confidence amid current market fear.

Ethereum's staking metrics are pointing towards a potentially bullish shift in investor sentiment. This comes as a significant amount of ETH was waiting to enter the network's staking system and relatively little ETH was queued for withdrawal at the time of reporting. According to ValidatorQueue's data, approximately 1.23 million ETH, worth nearly $2.8 billion at press time, was waiting to be staked on the Ethereum mainnet. This represents a substantial entry queue, with the estimated waiting period standing at around 21 days and 16 hours. Meanwhile, on the other hand, the exit queue remains considerably smaller, with just 1,682 ETH reportedly waiting to be unstaked. When it comes to its waiting period, the exit queue's estimated waiting period was approximately one day. However, the additional sweep delay of 7.1 days means withdrawals may take longer to reach users' wallets.

Historical Data Shows Entry Dominance

Historical queue data further reinforces this trend. Between August and October, the amount of waiting to enter staking declined from approximately 2.4 million to 1.2 million. Whereas, the entry waiting period dropped from around 43 days to 22 days. Meanwhile, the exit queue experienced a sharp increase in early October, reaching approximately 550,000 ETH, before steadily declining towards negligible levels by the end of the month. The number of active Ethereum validators also fell from approximately 910,000 in September to nearly 815,000. This is because the total staked ETH climbed from approximately 41.5 million in August to 44.2 million by late October. As a result, the proportion of Ethereum's circulating supply staked increased from around 34% to 36.19%. This means an increasingly large share of ETH is being committed to securing the network rather than remaining immediately available for trading.

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Market Sentiment and Price Action

This is because the total staked ETH climbed from approximately 41.5 million in August to 44.2 million by late October. As a result, the proportion of Ethereum's circulating supply staked increased from around 34% to 36.19%. This means an increasingly large share of ETH is being committed to securing the network rather than remaining immediately available for trading. This coincided with ETH trading at $2,244.74 at press time, after a drop of almost no hike in the past 24 hours but a 5.2% drop in the past week. Additionally, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index also dropped to 30 at press time, indicating fear among market participants. that total AUM across Ethereum ETFs fell to $14.27 billion, while cumulative net inflows declined to $12.55 billion. Hence, with such a market dynamic alongside repeated security breaches, the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting, and the uncertainty around the Ethereum staking exit queue remains considerably smaller than the entry queue, with just 1,682 ETH reportedly waiting to be unstaked. The price of ETH was trading at $2,244.74 after a modest drop in the past 24 hours but a 5.2% drop in the past week.