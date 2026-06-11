Ethereum Staking Dynamics: Strong despite Cooling Down

The news text discusses the strong Ethereum staking environment, despite a slight slowdown in the growth of validator queues and a drop in Ethereum's value. It highlights the total staking rewards reached by Sharplink and the increasing percentage of Ethereum's circulating supply locked in staking.

Sharplink, the second-largest Ethereum digital assets treasury (DATs) company, has hit 21,119 ETH in total staking rewards . Despite a drop in validator queues in June, the staking environment remained strong, with the Entry queue gradually shrinking and the Exit line remaining close to zero for most of the month.

Ethereum staking has also remained strong, with the total amount of ETH staked increasing and the percentage of circulating supply locked in staking increasing. However, Ethereum's value fell by nearly 30% over the previous month, with the altcoin trading at $1,634.58 at press time. Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. has also staked all of Ethereum's supply, with its ETH holdings climbing to 5,543,872 ETH worth $9.06 billion





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ethereum Staking Total Staking Rewards Validator Queues Entry Queue Exit Line Percentage Of Circulating Supply Locked In Sta Ethereum's Value Bitmine Immersion Technologies Inc.

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