Ethereum Sentiment Mixed Amid Bullish Positioning and Volatility

Ethereum sentiment had already started improving after April’s recovery attempt, but derivatives positioning gradually became more aggressive beneath weakening price continuation. Market participants also maintained stronger bullish exposure despite ETH struggling to reclaim earlier momentum across broader spot market s.

Funding Rates later remained positive near roughly 0.0105% while Ethereum traded closer toward the broader $2,114 region. However, that positioning increasingly contrasted on the 17th of April, when ETH traded near $2,420 while funding remained negative around -0.0040%. Similarly, conditions also appeared near October 2025 highs around $4.12K and January 2026 levels near $3.0K before sharper declines followed afterward. The sequence increasingly reflected how leveraged bullish positioning continues rebuilding faster than underlying spot demand recovery.

Still, positive funding does not automatically confirm immediate downside risk beneath current market conditions. Volatility instead of sustaining bullish continuation was seen in the market. The funding rates had already revealed stronger bullish conviction before Ethereum’s Spot market began attracting more aggressive buyers again.

However, the broader recovery still struggled to gain momentum once ETH approached major resistance regions across exchanges. Open Interest stayed elevated while long exposure kept expanding across perpetual markets despite weakening breakout efficiency underneath. Realized volatility gradually compressed further, signaling market pressure was building beneath tighter trading conditions. Despite this, stronger spot aggression showed buyers have not fully abandoned Ethereum despite slower momentum continuation.

If sell-side absorption weakens later, compressed positioning may rapidly accelerate Ethereum’s next directional expansion





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