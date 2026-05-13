Ethereum's Uncertain Path Forward After Korean Premium and Deposit Surge

Ethereum faces a major test at $2300–$2400, with rising Korean premium sentiment and increased on-chain activity signaling a buildup of demand. However, a fourfold increase in Ethereum 2.0 deposits adds uncertainty, particularly in the context of Ethereum's price sitting under a supply zone that has held firm multiple times. Buyers will need sustained demand to push through a breakout, but the market is testing whether the interest is strong enough to move the price higher.

Ethereum may be approaching a decisive moment right now, with a noticeable surge in Asian regional demand and a sharp rise in on-chain activity, suggesting localized demand strength and coordinated participation on exchanges and across the network.

The Korean Premium Index, often used as a sentiment gauge, has spiked aggressively over the last 24 hours, potentially indicating a build-up of demand in that market. However, the fourfold increase in Ethereum 2.0 deposits, from 250 to 878, raises the possibility that holders are transferring funds to exchanges, adding a layer of uncertainty. The key battleground remains the supply zone between $2300 and $2400, where Ethereum's price has been testing and failing to break through for two weeks.

The market is testing whether the growing interest is strong enough to move the price higher, with consistent buying pressure required to push through a breakout. If sellers can't absorb any sell-side pressure, a rejection could occur





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Ethereum Korean Premium Deposits Supply Zone Sentiment Gauge Interest Buildup Pessimistic Pressure

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