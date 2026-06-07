Ethereum's Critical Test: Balancing Whale Accumulation Against Persistent ETF Outflows

The Ethereum market is at a crossroads, with sustained ETF outflows meeting aggressive whale accumulation. A deep price decline has reached capitulation RSI levels, while leveraged buying by large holders adds both conviction and risk. The key question is whether volatile, leveraged demand can offset the steady institutional selling from ETFs to stabilize the price.

Spot Ethereum ETF s experienced another week of significant outflows, totaling $168.2 million. This marks the fourth consecutive week of withdrawals, underscoring a weakening of institutional demand.

This loss of institutional participation has removed a crucial source of liquidity that had historically helped absorb supply during market pullbacks. The deepening decline in Ethereum's price has pushed its daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) down to 13.96, a level typically associated with capitulation rather than a routine market correction. This indicator suggests that selling pressure continues to overwhelm available buying demand.

The market now questions whether Ethereum can stabilize until ETF flows reverse and buyers begin absorbing supply more aggressively. Despite the persistent weakness, there are signs of aggressive dip-buying from large holders, or "whales.

" One prominent whale address spent approximately $55.8 million to acquire 35,723 ETH near the $1,563 price level. This same entity had previously sold 60,000 ETH and 9,442 wstETH around the $2,040 level before beginning to accumulate again. Over a longer period, this address has accumulated a total of 87,680 ETH at an average price of around $1,620. This activity indicates that some large investors view current price levels as attractive, even amidst the ongoing market downturn.

However, this leveraged position carries a health factor of only 1.16, putting it at risk of liquidation if the price falls near $1,354. This high leverage makes Ethereum's next price move critically important for determining whether this whale's bullish conviction is correct.

Meanwhile, ETH balances on exchanges remain near multi-year lows around 15 million ETH, a sign typically associated with holding sentiment. Yet, large holders continue to withdraw coins from exchanges to add to their positions during the decline. Not all buying demand is created equal. A significant portion of the recent accumulation appears to be fueled by borrowed capital, with buyers using lending protocols such as Aave to finance their ETH purchases.

This helps explain why buying interest has persisted for weeks despite the relentless institutional outflows from spot ETFs. The market now faces a fundamental question: while whale accumulation provides some support, leveraged demand is inherently far less stable than organic spot buying. The ability of this more volatile demand to offset the persistent selling from ETF outflows remains one of the key forces shaping Ethereum's near-term price trajectory.

In summary, Ethereum is currently caught between the powerful headwind of sustained ETF outflows and the counteracting force of growing whale accumulation, making the market's ability to absorb selling pressure the central test for the asset's price stability going forward





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Ethereum ETH ETF Outflows Whale Accumulation Leverage Liquidation RSI Aave Price Analysis Crypto Market Institutional Investors

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