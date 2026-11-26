The Ethereum Foundation has officially recommended Keccak-256 for future network upgrades to combat quantum and AI threats, prioritizing proven security over theoretical speed.

The Ethereum Foundation has officially announced a strategic recommendation to adopt Keccak-256 as the primary hash function for Ethereum's future hash-based cryptography systems. This critical decision was made to ensure the network remains resilient against emerging technological threats, specifically those posed by advancing quantum computing capabilities and the increasing sophistication of artificial intelligence. The announcement was made public on Tuesday, 24th November, marking a significant step in the protocol's long-term security architecture.

Keccak-256 Selected Over Five Candidates

The Ethereum Foundation evaluated five distinct cryptographic candidates before making its final determination. The list of contenders included the zero-knowledge-friendly hashes Poseidon and Poseidon2, the high-speed hashes BLAKE3 and BLAKE2, and the two hashes currently utilized by the Ethereum network, SHA-256 and Keccak-256. The selection process was driven by a need to balance performance with rigorous security standards that can withstand future attacks.

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Keccak-256 emerged as the top choice due to its extensive history of cryptanalysis. According to the Foundation's blog post, this specific hash function has arguably undergone the most extensive scrutiny of all unbroken traditional hashes. This extensive testing history provides a higher degree of confidence in its integrity compared to newer or less analyzed alternatives, making it the most reliable option for securing the network's core operations.

Security Priorities Outweigh Performance Gains

While other candidates offered theoretical performance advantages, security was the overriding concern for the research team. For instance, SHA-256, although natively fast, has seen its best collision attack reach 38 out of 64 rounds. In contrast, attacks on Keccak-256 have only reached 5 out of 24 rounds, indicating a significantly stronger resistance to collision attacks. This substantial gap in vulnerability metrics made Keccak-256 the superior choice for critical infrastructure.

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The Foundation also explicitly recommended against using SHA3-256 alongside Keccak-256. Both algorithms rely on the same underlying permutation and exhibit similar security characteristics, which would not provide additional safety benefits. Additionally, improvements in zero-knowledge proof technology have effectively neutralized the performance advantages that Poseidon and Poseidon2 previously offered. This technological shift removed the primary justification for selecting these faster, yet less extensively tested, alternatives.

AI Threats Drive Urgent Protocol Upgrades

Ethereum Foundation Researcher Kev Wedderburn highlighted that artificial intelligence has emerged as a more immediate risk than quantum computing in the near term. Modern AI models are currently capable of identifying bugs in production software at a pace that exceeds human review capabilities. This rapid detection of vulnerabilities presents a significant challenge for network stability, necessitating a more robust and automated approach to code verification and security auditing.

To counter these escalating threats, the planned protocol upgrade will fundamentally overhaul how validators sign messages, how users authorize transactions, and how Ethereum verifies data posted by rollups. This comprehensive change is described as more complex than the 2022 Merge, which transitioned the network to Proof-of-Stake. The complexity of the task is compounded by a tight timeline, requiring efficient execution to meet deployment deadlines without compromising safety.

Expanded Security Team For Formal Verification

Recognizing the high stakes involved in implementing such a complex cryptographic change, the Ethereum Foundation has taken decisive measures to ensure the safety of the upgrade. The organization has doubled the size of its protocol security team to focus exclusively on formal verification. This expansion is designed to allow security work to progress at the same pace as protocol development, ensuring that every component is rigorously tested.

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Working at an accelerated pace can inadvertently introduce new bugs, making the role of the expanded security team even more critical. By prioritizing formal verification, the Foundation aims to mitigate the risks associated with rapid development cycles. This approach ensures that the transition to Keccak-256 strengthens the network's defenses against both AI-assisted exploits and future quantum threats, securing Ethereum's longevity in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.