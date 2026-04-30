Ethereum Faces Downward Pressure as Large Entities Sell, Retail Demand Offers Support

Ethereum's price has been declining since facing rejection at $2.4k, with significant sales from entities linked to Trump's WLFI and Genesis Trading. Despite this, retail demand remains strong, offering some support to the price. The outlook for May remains uncertain, dependent on the continuation of these trends.

Ethereum has been experiencing a period of decline, establishing lower lows since encountering resistance around the $2,400 mark. The altcoin’s price has fallen to a low of $2,220 before a slight recovery to $2,259 at the time of this report.

This downward trend is occurring amidst broader market weakness, and is being exacerbated by significant selling activity from large investors, putting additional strain on the market. The recent actions of entities linked to Donald Trump’s World Liberty Foundation (WLFI) and Genesis Trading have drawn considerable attention, highlighting a potential shift in sentiment among institutional holders. Lookonchain data revealed that a wallet associated with Trump’s WLFI offloaded 8,500 ETH for approximately $19.27 million.

Following this substantial sale, the wallet promptly repaid all outstanding loans and withdrew the remaining funds from the Aave protocol. This move is speculated to be a precautionary measure related to the ongoing concerns surrounding Aave, a decentralized lending platform. WLFI’s decision aligns with a growing trend of institutional investors closing their positions on Aave following the incident involving Kelp DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization.

Simultaneously, Genesis Trading, a firm currently undergoing bankruptcy proceedings, deposited 1,482 ETH, valued at $3.38 million, across multiple centralized exchanges – Binance, OKX, and Bybit. This transfer sparked accusations from market participants who suspect Genesis Trading of potentially manipulating the market to their advantage, even while in bankruptcy. Collectively, these two entities have moved a total of 9,982 ETH, representing a value of $22.65 million.

The selling pressure from these large players is often interpreted as a strategic exit, aimed at securing profits or mitigating potential losses in a volatile market environment. Such actions can amplify downward momentum, particularly when occurring within already constrained market conditions. Despite the substantial sell-side pressure from these large entities, the Ethereum market has demonstrated resilience, supported by consistent demand from retail investors.

Analysis of the Spot Taker CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) indicates a sustained green trend throughout April, suggesting robust buying activity from smaller-scale traders. This persistent buyer presence has been instrumental in maintaining the Ethereum price above the $2,000 threshold throughout the month.

Furthermore, exchange outflows have increased significantly during April, with $24.2 billion in ETH leaving exchanges, compared to $24.07 billion flowing in. This resulted in a 154% decrease in Spot Netflow, dropping to -$126 million, a clear indication of aggressive spot accumulation. Looking ahead to May, Ethereum is concluding April in a weakened state, mirroring the end of March. This vulnerability is further compounded by the continued selling pressure from large investors, suggesting that the downside risk remains prominent.

Technical indicators, such as the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI), are currently positioned deep within the negative zone, signaling strong bearish momentum. Additionally, the EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and MA (Moving Average) Crossover indicators are positioned above ETH at $2316 and $2314 respectively, reinforcing the short-term weakness. These indicators suggest a potential for further losses at the beginning of May. If large entities persist with their selling strategy, Ethereum could breach the $2,200 support level and decline towards $2,100.

However, if retail investor demand continues to hold firm, Ethereum may reclaim the $2,316 level, potentially paving the way for a positive outlook in May and a move above $2,500





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