Ethereum Bears as Whale Selling Intensifies near $2k

Ethereum whales sold over 35,000 ETH worth $72.3 million as bearish sentiment intensified near the $2k level. A trader opened a 23x-leveraged short position on 47,604 ETH worth $100.3 million, with a $2,149 liquidation price.

Ethereum traded within a descending channel after its uptrend stalled at $2.3k two weeks ago. During this decline, the altcoin dropped to $2,009 before rebounding slightly.

At press time, Ethereum traded at $2,106 after falling 0.62% over the past day. With ETH hovering near $2k, whale activity reflected growing bearish sentiment. A whale sold 15,000 ETH for $31.12 million, and over this period, the whale has offloaded 35,000 ETH for $72.3 million at an average price of $2,066 per ETH. When a whale sells during a period of weakness, it signals a lack of confidence in the market, as it anticipates further losses.

Usually, when whale selling increases, as assets perform poorly, the downside risk strengthens further. A trader opened a 23x-leveraged short position on 47,604 ETH worth $100.3 million, with a $2,149 liquidation price. Elevated inflows typically indicate growing selling activity as traders move assets onto exchanges. Such a steep decline suggested investors largely stayed on the sidelines, reducing momentum further.

In fact, momentum indicators also remained bearish. The Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI) stayed in negative territory for nearly two weeks.

Meanwhile, the DMI Modified remained negative for twelve consecutive days. If bearish pressure continues, Ethereum could lose the $2k support level and fall toward $1,930.

However, reclaiming $2.3k could invalidate the bearish outlook and weaken selling momentum. Ethereum whales sold over 35,000 ETH worth $72.3 million as bearish sentiment intensified near the $2k level





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Ethereum Whale Selling Bearish Sentiment Cryptoquant Exchange Netflow

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