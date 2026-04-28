Ether.fi Scales Back Cross-Chain Bridging, Prioritizing Security

Ether.fi will discontinue weETH bridging on several low-activity networks, reflecting a broader DeFi trend towards consolidating liquidity and reducing cross-chain risk following recent exploits. The move aims to harden infrastructure and focus resources on core networks.

Ether.fi, a prominent decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, is implementing a significant change to its cross-chain infrastructure by discontinuing weETH bridging capabilities across a selection of lower-activity networks.

This strategic decision, slated to take effect on June 30, 2026, underscores a growing trend within the DeFi space towards prioritizing security and capital efficiency over expansive multi-chain deployment. The affected networks include Scroll, Swell, Bera, zkSync, Mode, Blast, Morph, and Sonic. Users currently holding weETH on these chains are strongly advised to migrate their assets back to Ethereum or other supported networks before the specified deadline to avoid potential complications.

The protocol has assured users that a manual recovery process will remain available post-deadline, albeit subject to a fixed fee of 0.5 weETH. The rationale behind this move, as articulated by ether.fi, centers on a desire to 'harden' its cross-chain infrastructure. By consolidating activity onto fewer, more actively utilized networks, the protocol aims to reduce its overall risk exposure and streamline its operational complexities.

The selection of the affected chains was based on a comprehensive evaluation of factors including usage metrics, total value locked (TVL), and the depth of integration with the ether.fi ecosystem. This isn't presented as a one-time adjustment; ether.fi explicitly states that further deprecations of bridging support on other chains may occur in the future, guided by the same criteria.

The decision reflects a broader industry reassessment of the risks associated with maintaining extensive cross-chain connectivity, particularly in light of recent security incidents. Data from DefiLlama vividly illustrates the disparity in liquidity distribution. As of late April, ether.fi boasts over $5.1 billion in TVL on Ethereum, dwarfing the approximately $183 million held on OP Mainnet. Chains like Scroll, in contrast, held only a few hundred thousand dollars worth of weETH.

This stark imbalance highlights the concentration of liquidity on Ethereum and the limited capital efficiency derived from supporting chains with minimal activity. Maintaining the bridge infrastructure for these low-usage networks introduces unnecessary complexity and elevates security concerns without providing a commensurate return in terms of capital utilization. The recent wave of tightening security measures across the DeFi landscape is directly linked to a series of exploits targeting restaking assets.

The rsETH-related exploit connected to Kelp DAO earlier in the month served as a stark reminder of the potential for vulnerabilities to cascade across interconnected DeFi protocols, including those utilizing lending platforms like Aave. This incident amplified existing concerns about the inherent risks associated with cross-chain bridges, which are frequently identified as prime targets for malicious actors. Ether.fi’s decision to streamline its bridging operations is therefore not an isolated event but rather a symptom of a larger industry-wide recalibration.

Protocols are increasingly recognizing the importance of prioritizing robust security measures and deep liquidity over the pursuit of widespread, but often shallow, multi-chain distribution. By reducing the number of supported chains, ether.fi is effectively minimizing its attack surface and allowing it to focus its resources on fortifying its core liquidity hubs. This strategic shift underscores a fundamental change in priorities within the DeFi sector, where security and reliability are now paramount.

The move signals a move away from the earlier ethos of rapid, expansive growth at all costs, towards a more sustainable and secure model of DeFi development. The long-term implications of this trend could include a consolidation of liquidity within a smaller number of established chains, and a greater emphasis on interoperability solutions that prioritize security and efficiency





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