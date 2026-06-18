Ethena's Surprising Gain Amidst Market Downturn; Bitcoin Faces Support Zone

Ethena, one of the few altcoins in the top 100, posted a significant gain of 5.48% in the past day, bucking the trend amidst a market downturn. While Bitcoin faced rejection and looked likely to fall below key support levels, Ethena's native token remained bearish despite a recent rally.

Ethena , among the few altcoins in the top 100 crypto assets by market cap , bucked the trend by posting a 5.48% gain over the past day.

This gain was accompanied by a 93% surge in daily trading volume and a 10% increase in Open Interest. Meanwhile, Bitcoin faced rejection at $67.2k and was likely to fall below the $64k support zone. The long-term price trend of Ethena remained bearish, with a swing low established at $0.0699 on June 10. Despite a subsequent 33% climb, Ethena's native token was still bearishly poised and likely to slide lower in the coming days.

The 4-hour chart indicated that the psychological resistance at $0.10 was keeping bulls at bay, with key levels at $0.094 and $0.099 acting as strong bearish barriers





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Ethena Altcoin Bitcoin Market Cap Bearish Cryptocurrency Price Trend Support Zone

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