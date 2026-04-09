Ethena's Rally: Technical Analysis Paints a Mixed Picture Amidst Ceasefire Boost

Ethena (ENA) experienced a significant price surge, fueled by the crypto market's positive reaction to the ceasefire announcement and its own strategic move to diversify USDe reserves. While the rally is substantial, technical analysis reveals a bearish trend that traders should consider when making decisions.

Ethena has experienced a significant rally, climbing 14.6% in the last 24 hours, building upon the gains observed since Monday, April 6th. This bullish momentum in the cryptocurrency market was largely fueled by short liquidations, triggered by President Trump's ceasefire announcement. However, the surge in ENA's price predates this event, stemming from Ethena 's strategic plans to diversify its USDe reserve assets into a broader range of non-crypto assets.

This diversification strategy is seen as a key factor driving investor confidence and fueling the price increase. The market had faced a crypto downturn since October 2025, during which the USDe supply and its associated yield saw a decline. Gary Young, the founder of the Ethena protocol, acknowledged the protocol's vulnerability during this period, highlighting the need for adjustments to improve market performance. The inclusion of non-crypto reserve assets is anticipated to bolster the falling yield and enhance the overall market performance of Ethena, further reinforcing the rationale behind the recent rally. The diversification of assets represents a proactive measure to stabilize the protocol and attract further investment, potentially leading to long-term sustainability and growth.\Despite the recent gains, the technical analysis of ENA's price action reveals a bearish undertone. The lower highs observed on the 1-day timeframe, highlighted in the analysis, indicate a continued bearish trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below the neutral 50 level, and the On-Balance Volume (OBV) shows a decline, suggesting that selling pressure persists. The current market structure is unfavorable for bulls. Even the recent high-volume rally has not been able to convincingly surpass the local highs at $0.094. This failure to break the resistance at $0.094 has put a damper on the bullish sentiment. The inability to break the resistance levels, such as the $0.095-$0.10 range, could potentially signal the end of the Ethena relief rally, potentially ushering in a new downward phase. This scenario presents a critical juncture for traders, as the market dynamics are sending mixed signals. The current market structure, coupled with the inability to break key resistance levels, creates a challenging environment for investors and traders. The failure to decisively overcome these levels hints at the possibility of a shift towards a more bearish trajectory in the near future. This market environment necessitates a cautious approach, considering the mixed signals from the technical indicators and the overall market structure.\Analyzing the liquidation heatmap for the past month, a significant cluster of short liquidations is evident between $0.094 and $0.10. This price range aligns with the resistance level that the price has struggled to overcome in recent trading sessions. The 4-hour timeframe analysis reinforces the bearish outlook. To shift the swing structure to a bullish scenario, the $0.095 level must be convincingly broken. A breakout and subsequent retest as support could then provide a bullish confirmation signal, suggesting the potential for sustained upward momentum. Until then, traders are advised to maintain a bearish bias and consider taking profits from the bounce. This strategic approach emphasizes risk management and capital preservation. This underscores the potential for a downward trend continuation. The recent price action, resistance levels, and technical indicators collectively paint a cautionary picture for investors. The price struggle to break past key resistance levels further strengthens the argument for a bearish bias, encouraging traders to employ strategies that safeguard against potential losses. The market dynamics, therefore, necessitate a cautious approach to trading ENA. The emphasis remains on risk mitigation and making informed decisions based on technical analysis, in conjunction with the broader market conditions





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