Ethena's Decline and Recovery, With Strong Participation and Surge in Spot Volume

The news discusses Ethena's decline and recovery on the 23rd and 24th of May, highlighting selling pressure and strong participation among traders. The spike in Spot Volume and whale-sized orders near recent lows suggest sustained accumulation.

Ethena dropped over 10% on the 23rd of May and recovered slightly near $0.1005 by the 24th of May. The drop pushed the token closer to a demand zone between $0.0760 and $0.0809, with selling pressure and strong participation visible on the charts.

Spot Volume surged sharply, reflecting conviction among traders. The recent decline showed structure and sparked interest among buyers, but the weekly chart still showed weakness. If the $0.0809 zone fails to hold, the market could extend its losses, while a bounce could indicate sustained accumulation





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ethena Market Analysis Decline Recovery Spot Volume Support Sellers Buyers Momentum Supply And Demand

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