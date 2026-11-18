The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario secured a 97 per cent strike mandate from its 84,000 members. The vote adds to a wave of mandates by high school, Catholic and French-language teacher unions.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario ( ETFO) has secured a decisive strike mandate, with 97 per cent of voting members supporting industrial action. The result signals that the union's 84,000 members are prepared to halt educational services if bargaining demands are not met by government officials.

Fierce Unity Drives Strike Vote

The vote represents a significant escalation in labor tensions within the Ontario public education system. ETFO President David Mastin confirmed that the union's membership demonstrated fierce unity. Both general education workers and occasional teachers recorded identical 97 per cent approval rates for the strike mandate. Mastin stated that these results reflect the growing challenges educators face daily in schools and work sites across the province, underscoring their solidarity with the bargaining team.

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The President emphasized that this collective voice sends a powerful message to the Ontario government and the Council of Ontario Directors of Education (CODE) that members are determined to secure meaningful improvements. The union argues that improving working conditions is intrinsically linked to enhancing student learning outcomes, a connection they insist must be addressed through a fairly negotiated agreement.

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ETFO has outlined specific priorities for the upcoming negotiations, including reductions in class sizes, robust health and safety protections, guaranteed job security, and fair compensation packages. The leadership asserts that these factors are not merely employment benefits but foundational elements required to support effective teaching and student success in public schools. ETFO is not acting in isolation.

Broader Wave of Labor Unrest

The Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens also announced that its members voted overwhelmingly in favor of a strike mandate, by 96 per cent. This movement is part of a broader wave of labor unrest in Ontario. Public high school teachers voted 96 per cent in favor of a strike mandate the day before.

Additionally, English Catholic teachers had previously voted 98 per cent in favor of similar action, indicating a synchronized pressure campaign across different segments of the education workforce. While the strike mandate provides legal authority to walk out, ETFO clarified that its primary objective remains reaching a fair contract without disrupting classrooms. The union's leadership indicated that they will continue negotiations with the expectation that the government will respond to the clear mandate given by the workforce.

Stakeholders must now monitor the next steps in the bargaining process, as the combination of elementary, high school, and French-language teacher mandates creates a unified front that could significantly impact the provincial education landscape if no agreement is reached.