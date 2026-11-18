Ontario elementary teachers overwhelmingly approve strike action with 97% support. The ETFO seeks better funding, smaller classes, and improved working conditions for education staff.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario ( ETFO) has announced that its members have voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action. The union communicated this overwhelming mandate on Wednesday, signaling a unified front in their ongoing negotiations with provincial authorities. This decisive result marks a critical escalation in the dispute regarding working conditions and school funding across the province.

Overwhelming Support For Strike Mandate

The union reported that 97 per cent of its teacher and occasional teacher members participated in the vote to authorize strike action. Additionally, the vote included education worker members, with 97 per cent of that demographic also supporting the move toward industrial action. The high participation rate underscores the depth of dissatisfaction among the workforce regarding current educational policies and resource allocation.

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Union Demands And Bargaining Priorities

ETFO President David Mastin stated that the strong mandate reflects the growing challenges educators face daily in schools and worksites across Ontario. He emphasized that the vote demonstrates member solidarity and support for the bargaining team. The union aims to secure meaningful improvements through fairly negotiated agreements for both teachers and occasional teachers, as well as for education workers.

The organization's primary goals include achieving smaller class sizes, stronger health and safety protections, and guaranteed job security. Mastin highlighted that the agreements must also address fair compensation and provide necessary measures to manage classroom complexity and composition. These demands are seen as essential responses to years of chronic underfunding that have led to deteriorating learning and working conditions.

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Collective Bargaining Structure And Timeline

Collective bargaining within the ETFO operates through a two-tiered system that involves both provincial and local negotiations. The union indicated that bargaining is scheduled to resume at the end of November for the central tables covering teachers and occasional teachers. Simultaneously, negotiations for the education workers' central table are also set to restart during this timeframe.

Pressure On Government And Directors

Mastin described the strike vote as a powerful message to the Ontario government and the Council of Ontario Directors of Education. He asserted that ETFO members are united, determined, and prepared to take action if necessary to secure their demands. The union's position is that the current state of education in Ontario requires immediate and substantial intervention to prevent further decline in service quality and staff morale.