ETF Market Recap: Bitcoin and Ethereum Lead Inflows Amid Mixed Altcoin Performance

A detailed analysis of the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) market from 20 April to 24 April reveals strong inflows in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, while altcoin ETFs like Solana and XRP showed varied performance. BlackRock’s IBIT and ETHA led the inflows, with Grayscale’s GBTC and ETHE experiencing outflows. The week also saw the debut of GSR’s Crypto Core3 ETF, marking a notable entry in the ETF space.

The exchange-traded funds (ETFs) market experienced notable activity from 20 April to 24 April, with most funds recording inflows. The Spot Bitcoin ETF began the week strongly, with $238.4 million in inflows on 20 April.

BlackRock’s IBIT led the inflows with $256 million, while Grayscale’s GBTC saw outflows of $24.9 million. On 21 April, Spot BTC ETFs recorded minimal inflows of $11.8 million, despite IBIT’s $39.3 million inflows, as outflows from Fidelity’s FBTC, Bitwise’s BITB, Ark Invest’s ARKB, VanEck’s HODL, and Grayscale’s GBTC offset the gains.

However, on 22 April, cumulative BTC ETFs saw significant inflows of $335.8 million, with IBIT again leading at $246.9 million. The following day, 23 April, saw $223.3 million in inflows, though GBTC recorded zero flows. By the end of the week, inflows weakened to $14.4 million, with most asset managers reporting zero flows. Spot Ethereum ETFs followed a similar pattern to Bitcoin ETFs.

On 20 April, ETH ETFs recorded inflows of $67.8 million, with BlackRock’s ETHA leading at $76.1 million, while Grayscale’s ETHE saw outflows of $17.1 million. On 21 April, inflows dropped to $43.3 million, with ETHA and Fidelity’s FETH as the top gainers. The highest inflows of the week occurred on 22 April, totaling $96.4 million, with ETHA and FETH again leading.

However, 23 April saw a shift, with outflows of $75.9 million, primarily from FETH at $51.3 million. By the end of the week, inflows returned, with ETH ETFs recording $23.4 million. Other altcoin ETFs showed varied performance. The Solana ETF saw minimal inflows, starting with $3.1 million on 20 April, followed by zero flows on 21 and 22 April.

A brief surge on 23 April brought $7.3 million in inflows, but this was short-lived, as outflows of $1.1 million were recorded on 24 April. XRP ETFs, meanwhile, were mostly in inflows, with only 21 April recording zero flows. The week also marked the debut of GSR’s Crypto Core3 ETF, ticker BESO, which saw nearly $5 million in trading volume on its first day.

Overall, Bitcoin ETFs led in inflows, followed by Ethereum, while Solana and XRP ETFs had more modest activity





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