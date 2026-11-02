Estee Lauder raises annual sales and profit forecasts as fragrance and skincare demand stays resilient

Estee Lauder lifted its annual organic sales and profit forecasts, citing resilient luxury beauty demand, growth in mainland China and its Beauty Reimagined turnaround strategy. First-quarter sales rose 7 per cent to 3.72 billion dollars, beating estimates.

Estee Lauder raised its annual sales and profit forecasts on Monday, banking on resilient demand for its luxury skincare and fragrance brands ahead of the holiday season.

The company now expects fiscal 2027 organic sales growth of 4 per cent to 5.5 per cent, compared with its previous forecast of 3 per cent to 5 per cent. It forecast annual adjusted profit of 3.20 dollars to 3.45 dollars per share, up from a prior range of 3.10 dollars to 3.35 dollars. The company's shares rose nearly 3 per cent in premarket trading. The stock is up about 4 per cent so far this year.

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CEO Highlights Profitability Gains

Chief Executive Stephane de La Faverie said growth is accelerating and profitability is strengthening significantly. He added that the impact of the Beauty Reimagined strategy is becoming increasingly evident across the business. The year-long turnaround effort is boosting growth. Demand from affluent consumers and younger shoppers has remained resilient despite economic uncertainty.

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That has supported sales of brands including Le Labo, Tom Ford and Jo Malone London. Prestige beauty products have proved more resilient as China's aspirational middle-class consumers shift spending away from entry-level luxury goods towards higher-end skincare, makeup and fragrance products. First-quarter sales rose 7 per cent to 3.72 billion dollars, topping analysts' expectations for a 5 per cent increase to 3.65 billion dollars, according to LSEG data.

Adjusted profit of 72 cents per share also beat estimates of 51 cents. In the Americas, Estee Lauder's organic sales were up 4 per cent compared with a 2 per cent decline a year ago. Organic sales in China increased 9 per cent, matching the growth rate recorded a year earlier. Mainland China is a bright spot in the turnaround efforts.

China Sales Growth Accelerates

The company expects strong organic sales growth from new and existing products following increased consumer-facing investment. De La Faverie said in August the company had also reduced discounts and promotional activity in the market. Analysts say Chinese consumers are becoming more selective in their luxury spending and increasingly favor brands that build local relevance.

Luxury groups including Gucci owner Kering, LVMH and Hermes are facing fresh headwinds from the expanding conflict in the Middle East and China's tax crackdown on wealthy shoppers. Those pressures add to weak demand in key markets including China and the U.S. The company has broadened distribution by bringing selected brands to Amazon's U.S. Premium Beauty store and capitalizing on events such as Prime Day.

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Online Expansion in Southeast Asia

It has expanded its online presence in Southeast Asia through Shopee and TikTok Shop, complementing growth on platforms such as Tmall and Douyin and helping lift online organic sales. Under the Beauty Reimagined strategy, Estee Lauder has focused on accelerating innovation, expanding into new channels and markets, using AI to improve consumer insights and marketing, increasing consumer-facing investment, streamlining operations and cutting costs.

Analysts expect Estee Lauder to focus on smaller niche deals after ending talks to buy Spanish fashion and beauty group Puig. The company has said acquisitions remain a tool for reshaping its portfolio across geographies, categories and price points.