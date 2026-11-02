Essex County OPP Impairs Driving Charges Halloween Weekend

Essex County OPP charges five drivers with impaired operation during Halloween weekend. Details on arrests, suspensions, and court dates for Tecumseh, Windsor, and Leamington residents.

The Ontario Provincial Police stationed in Essex County executed multiple arrests over a single Halloween weekend, targeting drivers suspected of operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Law enforcement officers in the region responded to five separate incidents between Friday night and Sunday morning, resulting in charges for impaired operation and related traffic violations against individuals from Tecumseh, Windsor, and Leamington.

Early Morning Lakeshore Arrest Details

At 2:28 a.m. on Saturday, Essex County OPP officers investigated a single-vehicle collision on Lakeshore Road 113, also known as Renaud Line, in the Municipality of Lakeshore. During the investigation, officers identified a twenty-year-old driver from Tecumseh as the operator of the vehicle involved in the crash. The driver was arrested and charged with operating while impaired due to the combined influence of alcohol and drugs, violating novice driver blood alcohol concentration regulations, and failing to stop at a stop sign.

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Leamington and Windsor Traffic Stops

Shortly after the collision, at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, OPP officers conducted a traffic stop on Talbot Street East in Leamington. This action led to the arrest of a twenty-three-year-old resident of Windsor. The driver faced multiple charges including operating while impaired due to alcohol and drugs, operating with a blood alcohol concentration of eighty milligrams or more per one hundred milliliters of blood, and possessing an open container of liquor in a motor vehicle.

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Afternoon Highway 3 and Sunday Morning Incidents

On the same Saturday at 1:32 p.m., OPP officers stopped a vehicle on Highway 3 near Morse Road in Leamington. A sixty-five-year-old woman from Harrow was arrested and charged with operating while impaired due to alcohol and drugs, operating with a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit, and speeding between one and forty-nine kilometers per hour over the posted limit. Later that week, at 1:32 a.m. on Sunday, officers investigated traffic complaints on Sutton Street in Leamington, leading to the arrest of a thirty-eight-year-old Leamington man charged with operating while impaired due to alcohol and drugs.

Final Collision and Legal Consequences

The final incident occurred on Sunday at 3:51 a.m. when OPP investigated a motor vehicle collision on Wellington Street in the Municipality of Leamington. A thirty-one-year-old Leamington man was arrested and charged with operating while impaired, specifically with a blood alcohol concentration of eighty milligrams or more per one hundred milliliters of blood. All five drivers received immediate ninety-day Administrative Driver's License Suspensions and their vehicles were impounded for seven days. The accused are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor to answer to the charges. Residents are urged to call 911 for urgent traffic complaints or 1-888-310-1122 for non-emergency reports regarding impaired driving.