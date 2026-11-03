Escaped Tennessee inmate Jacob Morley recaptured in Missouri after more than a week

Jacob Morley, serving life for a 2022 murder, escaped from Northwest Correctional Complex on Oct. 25 and was caught in Missouri on Tuesday. He allegedly stole a truck found abandoned in Marion, Illinois.

A convicted murderer who escaped from a Tennessee prison was recaptured in Missouri on Tuesday after more than a week on the run, authorities said.

Jacob Morley, 28, was serving a life sentence for killing a co-worker four years ago. He escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tennessee's far northwestern corner on Oct. 25. Morley slipped through a fence while wearing his prison clothes. Surveillance video showed him stealing a truck from a farm about three kilometres away.

Also read Top 10 NHL Rookies of October: Jacob Fowler Leads Charge with Stellar Goaltending

Abandoned Truck Found in Illinois Parking Lot

The truck was found abandoned last week in Marion, Illinois, about 193 kilometres north of the prison and roughly 145 kilometres southeast of St. Louis. An image provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation showed the truck in a shopping centre parking lot in Marion. Prison officials had offered a reward of up to US$17,500 for information leading to Morley's arrest.

Advertisement

Law enforcement agencies searched buildings and other structures near the prison in Tiptonville, which is 145 kilometres north of Memphis in flat farmland near a bend in the Mississippi River. Morley was serving a life sentence for killing co-worker Cody Birchfield in 2022. Birchfield's body was found in a box under Morley's home after he had been missing for a few weeks. The two lived in Carter County, in eastern Tennessee.

When Morley saw deputies at his home, he led officers on a chase that ended in North Carolina, authorities said. He was convicted of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, vandalism and evading arrest. The Tennessee Department of Correction did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Morley's escape is the latest blemish for Tennessee's prison system.

Violent Attacks Rock Tennessee Prison System

Several violent attacks between inmates and by employees have been reported in recent years at Northwest Correctional Complex. A grand jury in July returned dozens of indictments for five inmate killings and other violent acts. Following the failed execution of Christa Pike in September, Department of Correction Commissioner Frank Strada resigned after less than three years on the job. State Sen.

Tom Hatcher said the resignation couldn't come soon enough. We need new leadership, the Republican from Blount County said. We're doing oversight work behind the scenes about several of our prisons. We're just waiting to see who our next governor will be and who is the next commissioner.