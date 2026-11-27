Ontario's Court of Appeal has unanimously overturned Robert Cameron's acquittal on firearm charges after finding the lower court erred in excluding a loaded rifle from evidence based on unsupported racial bias findings. A new trial has been ordered.

Ontario's Court of Appeal has unanimously overturned the acquittal of a Brampton man and ordered a new trial after finding the lower court wrongly excluded a loaded firearm from evidence.

The three-judge panel sided with the Crown, ruling that the application judge made errors of law when she found the search and arrest were tainted by racial bias. The decision, released this week, strikes down the April 2025 acquittal of Robert Cameron on firearm-related offences. Cameron had successfully applied under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms before Justice Renu J. Mandhane to exclude the gun and his statements to police.

Also read Ontario school board ordered to pay $20,000 to teacher over letter that outed him

Robert Cameron Arrested After Traffic Stop

Cameron was stopped by an officer while driving in a residential area in Brampton on Oct. 29, 2023. The officer's automated licence plate reader alerted him that the registered owner had a driving suspension for medical reasons and an administrative suspension for failing to complete a remedial program for impaired driving. Records also indicated the owner had outstanding drug charges. The officer determined Cameron was the owner and arrested him for driving while suspended.

When backup arrived, the arresting officer asked another officer to conduct an inventory of the vehicle. The second officer allegedly found licence plates and a loaded Beretta CX4 rifle under a construction mat on the folded-down rear passenger seats. The officer had planned to release Cameron on a summons for driving while suspended. Instead, Cameron was transported to the station and charged with possession of a loaded firearm.

Advertisement

His vehicle was impounded. Cameron applied to exclude the loaded firearm and his statements to police. He claimed his charter rights against arbitrary detention were breached because police arrested him for regulatory traffic violations and had no authority to arrest him under the Highway Traffic Act. He also claimed his rights against unreasonable search were breached because the right to impound his vehicle did not give rise to the right to search it.

Justice Mandhane Finds Racial Bias

He claimed the officer only searched the vehicle because of the outstanding drug charges. In her decision, Justice Mandhane found that police breached Cameron's charter rights and that the arresting officer acted based on unconscious racial bias because Cameron is Black. Neither party had raised racial bias as an issue in the case.

She held that although there was no direct evidence of racial profiling, the only available inference was that the officer arrested and detained Cameron because of his outstanding criminal charges and because the officer was biased against Black men, believing them more prone to criminality and more dangerous than other people, the appeal court wrote. Mandhane said she believed the officer disabled his microphone several times to discuss the possibility there may be drugs in Cameron's Jeep.

She rejected his testimony that he was unclear about police policy at the time and that he believed conversations with other officers were private and should not be recorded. After Mandhane excluded the gun from evidence, the Crown called no evidence and Cameron was acquitted on all counts. The Crown appealed, claiming errors of law in her reasoning. Reviewing the case, the three-judge panel unanimously sided with the Crown.

Court Rejects Racial Profiling Claims

The judges rejected Mandhane's assertion that the officer was only allowed to make a warrantless arrest of someone suspected of driving while suspended if it was reasonably necessary to do so. They asserted that the arrest in such a case is at the officer's discretion if he has reasonable and probable grounds to believe a Highway Traffic Act violation has been committed.

Advertisement

The application judge's test that an arrest may be made only where reasonably necessary is not consistent with the legislation or the case law, Justice Julie Thornburn wrote on behalf of the panel. Thornburn also wrote that even if the officer had a suspicion around illegal drugs being in the vehicle, that did not taint the lawfulness of the arrest.

Even if the officer had been motivated in part by suspicions arising from the respondent's outstanding drug charges, it would be a legal error to treat the officer's suspicions as displacing an otherwise valid Highway Traffic Act purpose when the law permits the police to pursue both purposes simultaneously, she wrote. The panel also found that police were authorized to conduct an inventory of items in the vehicle under the Highway Traffic Act.

Police Authorized To Search Impounded Vehicle

The law required that the vehicle be impounded because the owner was found to be driving while suspended. The judges said there are multiple reasons to conduct an inventory search when impounding a vehicle. These include safeguarding the property in the vehicle while it is in police custody, ensuring no contraband is held in police-controlled storage facilities, and protecting police from civil claims for loss of or damage to property.

Where the police are authorized by statute to take custody of a vehicle, they also have the authority and responsibility to preserve and safeguard its contents, Thornburn wrote. She added that this gives the police the power to enter the vehicle, search it, and itemize its contents. When it comes to racial bias, the panel found Mandhane's findings on racial profiling were not supported by the evidence.

The evidentiary basis for the application judge's determination that the decision to arrest and detain the respondent was tainted by racial profiling cannot withstand scrutiny, Thornburn wrote. Thornburn determined the same was true when it came to the vehicle search. As with her findings regarding the arrest and detention, the application judge's findings regarding the search rested on speculation and an erroneous understanding, the panel concluded. The court has ordered a new trial for Cameron on the firearm-related offences.

The loaded Beretta CX4 rifle and Cameron's statements to police will be admissible as evidence in the new proceeding.