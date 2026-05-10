Ernie 'Punch' McLean, Hockey Legend, Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash

Ernie 'Punch' McLean, a legendary coach in British Columbia's hockey community, passed away in a single-vehicle crash near Dease Lake. McLean led the WHL New Westminster Bruins to four consecutive Memorial Cup finals and two championships between 1975-1978. Tributes are pouring in from various hockey organizations and individuals, highlighting McLean's impact on the sport and his dedication to his players.

Ernie 'Punch' McLean, a towering figure in British Columbia's hockey community, passed away in a single-vehicle crash near Dease Lake , about 230 kilometres south of the Yukon border.

McLean led the Western Hockey League (WHL) New Westminster Bruins to four consecutive Memorial Cup finals and two championships between 1975-1978. He was known for his tough style of play and record-setting run with the Bruins. McLean's sudden death comes just days after he was fêted at New Westminster's Queen's Park Arena, where a campaign to erect a statue of him was launched.

Tributes are pouring in from various hockey organizations and individuals, highlighting McLean's impact on the sport and his dedication to his players





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Ernie 'Punch' Mclean Hockey Legend Western Hockey League New Westminster Bruins Memorial Cup Finals Single-Vehicle Crash Dease Lake Upper Gnat Pass Queen's Park Arena Campaign To Erect A Statue Tributes Impact On The Sport Dedication To His Players

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