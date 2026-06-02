Ernie Clement: From Forgotten Prospect to Toronto Icon

Ernie Clement, once a struggling minor leaguer, has become a beloved star for the Toronto Blue Jays, leading the AL in hits and doubles while charming fans with his humble, hardworking nature.

Ernie Clement has always been a player who had to battle for recognition, and that quality followed him through his early stumbles in the major leagues with the Cleveland Guardians and Oakland Athletics.

Without a standout tool like consistent power, blazing speed, or elite defensive ability, professional validation was hard to come by. But now, as a key member of the Toronto Blue Jays, Clement has found a home where his gritty, consistent approach is celebrated. Fans line up more than three hours before games to snag a giveaway hockey jersey bearing his name and number 22.

A group of devoted supporters learned of his habit of walking to Rogers Centre from his residence and timed their own strolls to join him on the way to work. He is beloved on both sides of Lake Ontario, from the lively streets of Toronto to Monroe County, New York, where he was given the key to the city after becoming an international baseball hero.

For a 30-year-old who spent years grinding in the minor leagues, the adoration can be overwhelming, but Clement does not take it for granted. I feel the love, he says. It is much appreciated and I hope I am reciprocating it enough. Because I love my time there.

It feels more and more like home every time I go there and stay there. Clement has backed up his record-setting 30-hit 2025 postseason by leading the American League in hits and doubles. He is the hardest man to strike out in the AL, fanning just 8.2 percent of the time, and has been instrumental in keeping the defending pennant winners afloat amid a season ravaged by injuries.

The Blue Jays are 29-31, lurking in third place in the AL East, mirroring their 2025 arc when they started 31-29 before getting healthy, winning 94 games and the division, and riding that momentum all the way to Game 7 of the World Series. The journey stopped there, as close to a championship as the two or so feet Clement s ninth-inning fly ball needed to clear the wall in left center field with the bases loaded.

Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages leaped to snag it, setting up an 11-inning heartbreaking defeat. It is roughly 150 miles from Rochester to Toronto, a short distance across Lake Ontario, and it is a strange bit of serendipity that Clement s career wound up so close to his hometown, even if his hometown might lean more Yankees than Blue Jays.

The Buffalo Bills are the common thread, and that is how Clement ended up at a pub in Pittsford less than 24 hours after the World Series heartbreak, making an appearance on behalf of the Rochester Red Wings to promote Small Business Saturday. He has surely grown to appreciate Toronto s cosmopolitan flair and the chance to get world-class cuisine. Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman says Clement is just one of those guys who is a sneaky-freak athlete.

You might walk by him on the street and think he is not a guy who plays in the big leagues, let alone leads the American League in hits. Fans gravitated to a group of Blue Jays casually known as the roommates, including Clement, utilityman Davis Schneider, and former first baseman Spencer Horwitz. Clement integrated his Rogers Centre walk into his daily routine, often stopping for an iced cold brew. Sometimes he drives to maintain an anonymity that is increasingly shrinking





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