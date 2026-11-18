Offensive lineman Leland Mozill secured the NFL Canada Way to Play Award after a 70-yard touchdown in the city semifinal. Ernest Manning receives a $3,000 grant.

Ernest Manning Griffins offensive lineman Leland Mozill captured the NFL Canada Way to Play Award following a dramatic 70-yard touchdown during the city semifinal against the Bishop Carrol Cardinals. The Grade 12 student, who stands 6'5 (195.5 centimetres) tall and weighs 265 pounds (120.2 kilograms), executed the rare play unexpectedly when a tipped pass landed directly in his hands. Mozill immediately sprinted down the field, evading two defenders by lowering his center of gravity before crossing the goal line for the major score.

Mozill Wins NFL Canada Way to Play Award

Mozill secured the prestigious award after a spectator at the game nominated his exceptional effort. The recognition included features on TSN.CA and a special segment during an NFL broadcast on CTV, which Mozill found hard to believe. He reviewed past recipients on Instagram, noting they were typically receivers and defensive backs known for big catches, making his victory as a lineman particularly surreal.

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Ernest Manning Receives $3,000 Equipment Grant

Football Canada awarded Ernest Manning a $3,000 equipment grant as a direct benefit of Mozill's win. Head Coach Garth Melrose stated that the funds will improve standards for the football program and provide essential gear for future players. Melrose emphasized that maintaining high-quality equipment is difficult but noted that Mozill's achievement adds a significant legacy to the Ernest Manning history.

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Rare Touchdown for Offensive Lineman

Mozill described the play as a lifelong dream for an offensive lineman who is not accustomed to scoring. He explained that he simply ran as fast as possible and adjusted his body position to slip past an opponent cutting across his path. He focused entirely on finishing the play rather than getting stopped near the five-yard line, resulting in an unforgettable moment that has drawn increased attention to him at school.

Next Steps for University of Saskatchewan

Mozill will continue his football career next year by attending the University of Saskatchewan on a scholarship. He plans to carry the momentum from his semifinal performance and award recognition into his collegiate athletic endeavors. The young athlete remains humble about the sudden spotlight while acknowledging the unique nature of his contribution to the team's success.